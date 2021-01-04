JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard/forward Austin Anton-Pernot scored 23 points for Johnson Creek, which began 2021 the way it ended 2020 — with a victory.
The Bluejays notched their second consecutive win on Monday night, defeating Central Wisconsin Christian 60-54.
Anton-Pernot added six rebounds in the victory. Junior point guard Levi Berres added 15 points and junior forward Logan Sullivan added 13 points for the Bluejays.
Will Syens scored a game-high 28 points including seven 3s for Central Wisconsin Christian (5-3)
Johnson Creek (2-6) travels to face Cambridge on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 60, CWC 54
CWC 22 32 — 54
Johnson Creek 29 31 — 60
CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — Westra 1 2-4 4, Syens 10 1-2 28, Slings 1 0-0 3, Schaalma 1 0-0 2, Vlietstra 4 0-0 8, McKean 2 0-2 4, Buteyn 2 1-2 5 Totals 22 4-10 54
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 6 0-4 13, Berres 4 4-4 15, Walling 1 1-4 3, Anton-Pernot 7 6-6 23, Hartz 1 2-4 4, Bredlow 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 13-22 60
Three-point goals — CWC (Syens 7, Slings 1), JC (Sullivan 1, Berres 3, Anton-Pernot 3)
Total fouls — CWC 15, JC 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.