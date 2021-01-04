Bluejays beat CWC

JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard/forward Austin Anton-Pernot scored 23 points for Johnson Creek, which began 2021 the way it ended 2020 — with a victory.

The Bluejays notched their second consecutive win on Monday night, defeating Central Wisconsin Christian 60-54.

Anton-Pernot added six rebounds in the victory. Junior point guard Levi Berres added 15 points and junior forward Logan Sullivan added 13 points for the Bluejays.

Will Syens scored a game-high 28 points including seven 3s for Central Wisconsin Christian (5-3)

Johnson Creek (2-6) travels to face Cambridge on Thursday.

JOHNSON CREEK 60, CWC 54

CWC 22 32 — 54

Johnson Creek 29 31 — 60

CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — Westra 1 2-4 4, Syens 10 1-2 28, Slings 1 0-0 3, Schaalma 1 0-0 2, Vlietstra 4 0-0 8, McKean 2 0-2 4, Buteyn 2 1-2 5 Totals 22 4-10 54

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 6 0-4 13, Berres 4 4-4 15, Walling 1 1-4 3, Anton-Pernot 7 6-6 23, Hartz 1 2-4 4, Bredlow 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 13-22 60

Three-point goals — CWC (Syens 7, Slings 1), JC (Sullivan 1, Berres 3, Anton-Pernot 3)

Total fouls — CWC 15, JC 12

