Watertown senior Hailey Mauel swam on a pair of second place relays for the Goslings, who defeated Beaver Dam 98-63 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Beaver Dam 98-63 at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.

The Goslings won five events and added three second place finishes to secure the victory.

Sophomore Caty Kaczmarek won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 37.25 seconds.

Junior Olesya Kazina won the 200 freestyle in 2:32.59.

Sophomore Rae Heier won the 100 butterfly in 1:009.08.

Junior Ava-Lynn Clyde won the 100 backstroke in 1:24.63.

The 400 freestyle team of Kaczmarek, senior Raigan Good, Kazina and Heier won in 4:22.09.

The 200 medley relay team of Good, sophomore Addie Schuch, Heier and senior Hailey Mauel took second in 2:07.05.

The 200 freestyle team of Good, Kazina, Mauel and Kaczmarek placed second in 2:00.91.

In the 100 breaststroke, Schuch placed second in 1:23.46 and Heier was third in 1:23.92.

Good placed third in the 50 freestyle in 30.44.

