Watertown senior Hailey Mauel swam on a pair of second place relays for the Goslings, who defeated Beaver Dam 98-63 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

Watertown's girls swim team defeated Beaver Dam 98-63 at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.The Goslings won five events and added three second place finishes to secure the victory.Sophomore Caty Kaczmarek won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 37.25 seconds.Junior Olesya Kazina won the 200 freestyle in 2:32.59.Sophomore Rae Heier won the 100 butterfly in 1:009.08.Junior Ava-Lynn Clyde won the 100 backstroke in 1:24.63.The 400 freestyle team of Kaczmarek, senior Raigan Good, Kazina and Heier won in 4:22.09.The 200 medley relay team of Good, sophomore Addie Schuch, Heier and senior Hailey Mauel took second in 2:07.05.The 200 freestyle team of Good, Kazina, Mauel and Kaczmarek placed second in 2:00.91.In the 100 breaststroke, Schuch placed second in 1:23.46 and Heier was third in 1:23.92.Good placed third in the 50 freestyle in 30.44.
