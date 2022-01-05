WATERLOO — Jorey Buwalda led all scorers with 25 points as Randolph’s girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 73-39 on Tuesday.

Randolph (14-0), currently the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Division 4, finished with nine players in the scorebook.

Waterloo (5-4), which hadn’t played in 18 days and was shorthanded, got 11 points from Tess Blundell and 10 from Alyssa Baumann. The Pirates travel to face New Glarus on Thursday.

RANDOLPH 73, WATERLOO 39

Randolph 40 33 — 73

Waterloo 20 19 — 39

Randolph (fg ft-fta tp) — Katsma 2 0-0 5, J. Moldenhauer 2 0-0 4, Drews 2 0-0 5, Baird 1 1-4 3, P. Buwalda 3 2-2 8, Grieger 2 0-0 5, M. Moldenhauer 2 1-1 5, J. Buwalda 10 4-7 25, DeVries 6 1-2 13 Totals 30 9-16 73

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 2 0-2 4, K. Webster 0 0-2 0, Lauersdorf 0 2-2 2, Jaehnke 2 2-2 7, Blundell 4 1-2 11, Huebner 1 3-5 5, Baumann 3 3-9 10 Totals 12 11-24 39

Three-point goals — R (Katsma, Drews, Grieger, J. Buwalda), W (Jaehnke, Blundell 2, Baumann)

Total fouls — R 17, W 12

