DEFOREST – Watertown’s girls tennis team swept the doubles flights as part of a 6-1 Badger Conference victory over DeForest on Tuesday.
“This was a great team win for us to open up conference play,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “DeForest is a very similar team to us and a lot of the matches were tight. We faced a lot of tough competition leading up to this, and it prepared us for these moments. We didn’t always play our best, but we showed some great mental toughness as a team.”
Danielle Krakow won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, as did Lily Oiler at No. 3 singles. Rylee Bilgrien won a first set tiebreaker as part of a straight set victory at No. 4. Addison Kuenzi lost in three sets at No. 2.
“Dani played a complete match and stayed really patient,” Dobbins said. “She worked to develop points and waited to attack. She’s been working for this win and she earned it.
“Lily dominated from the first point against a really solid opponent. She controlled the match with her placement and shot selection and never looked back. Rylee really had to battle in her match. I’m so proud of her composure and focus on the court. She showed a lot of toughness. Even in a loss, I thought that Addison played some of her best tennis at times. I know she will keep working hard and is going to have a lot of success.”
Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles. Madison Peters and Riley Quinn won in three sets at No. 2 doubles. Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke won in straight sets in the No. 3 match.
“Our doubles teams continue to show great chemistry,” Dobbins said. “I love how they support each other and stay positive. They are not afraid to be aggressive and finish points quickly. I’m really happy with how they all work together on the court.”
Watertown 6, De Forest 1
Singles
1 – Danielle Krakow (W) def. Joanna Wells (D) 6-2, 6-4
2 – Kaiya Hegarty (D) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
3 – Lily Oiler (W) def. Grace Galbraith (D) 6-0, 6-1
4 – Rylee Bilgrien (W) def. Sophia Golliher (D) 7-6(3), 6-3
Doubles
1 – Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) def. Shields/Weinstock (D) 6-3, 6-2
2 – Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Hegarty/Bierman (D) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3 – Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. O’Connor/Catencamp (D) 6-4, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.