The Maranatha Baptist University women’s volleyball team pushed its winning streak to four games and improved to 12-1 with straight-set victories at Trinity Bible (N.D.) and Oak Hills Christian on Saturday.
In the Trinity game, the Sabercats won 25-14, 25-12, 25-3 and Claire Hansel tallied 15 kills, eight assists and three aces, scoring 18 points.
Emily Johnson totaled 29 assists, nine digs and served four aces.
The Sabercats topped Oak Hills 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 behind nine kills apiece from Hansel and Caitrin Kemlo. Erica Ureke had a team-best 14 digs and Johnson had 12 digs and 23 assists. Mattie Bumpus served three aces and had six kills.
MBU plays Faith Baptist Bible at home Friday at 4 p.m.
Cross country
Junior Jeremy Fopma set a new program record and personal-best 8K mark with a time of 25 minutes, four seconds at the Jayhawk Invitational contested at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon, Mich. on Saturday, helping the Sabercats to a fifth-place finish with 150 points.
Fopma was seventh individually. Josiah Cochran (54th, 28:30), Jordan Hoffmann (59th, 28:50), Jefferson Rupert (67th, 29:17) and Zach Brungard (75th, 29:53) also scored for the Sabercats.
In the women’s race, Abigail Doak had a personal-best 5K time of 20:20 to lead the Sabercats to a ninth-place finish with 212 points, securing an NCCAA Nationals bid with one meet remaining.
Sierra John (47th, 21:52), Kate Jean Lingle (61st, 22:41), Rebekah Shetter (77th, 26:14) and Katelyn Smith (79th, 26:53) also scored.
Both teams race on Saturday at the Mustang Jamboree hosted by Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, IA, beginning at 11:15 a.m.
Men’s soccer
Maranatha’s men’s soccer team played twice recently, drawing 1-1 on both occasions.
The Sabercats tied with Great Lakes Christian at home on Saturday and with Faith Baptist Bible at home on Tuesday.
Zeke Steuerwald scored a 45th-minute goal on an assist from Joshua Wright to open the scoring in the Great Lakes game. Zach Johnson scored unassisted in the 63rd minute for the equalizer.
MBU (3-6-2) held a 32-3 advantage in shots and 15-0 edge in corner kicks. Goalie Tim Kinzler made two saves.
In the Faith Baptist game, Steuerwald scored a penalty-kick goal from 12 yards out in the 74th minute after a handball in the penalty area. James Busenitz notched the equalizer for Faith six minutes later.
Kyle Cummins had a good scoring chance near the end regulation but couldn’t connect.
The Sabercats held a 29-17 advantage in shots and Kinzler made 11 saves.
Maranatha’s game at Viterbo was postponed from Thursday to Oct. 30.
Women’s soccer
Maranatha’s women’s soccer team returned from a 12-day hiatus at Viterbo on Thursday and fell 5-0.
Abigail Mumm had a hat trick as Viterbo jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead.
The Sabercats (3-5-1) were outshot 23-2 and goalie Trisha Wright made 13 saves.
Maranatha will host Great Lakes Christian on Parents’ Day Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
