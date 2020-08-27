Watertown’s girls tennis team won six flights for the second time this week, improving to 2-0 with a 6-1 win over Slinger on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
The Goslings swept all four singles flights. Aubrey Schmutzler won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, as did Danielle Krakow at No. 2 singles and Addison Kuenzi at No. 4 singles. Natalia Cortes pulled out a three-set victory in the No. 3 flight.
“This was a really impressive team win,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Slinger is a quality team, and our girls competed at a high level. The heat and wind made for tough conditions, but I was proud of the way we battled. Our singles players stayed consistent and grinded out long points, and our doubles teams are starting to gel on the court. This is a fun team.“
Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr lost a tight match at No. 1 doubles in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann prevailed in three sets at No. 2 doubles. Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.
“Overall, I’m really happy with our doubles teams,” Dobbins said.
“We are learning when to be aggressive and attack the net, and starting to see the results from that.
“Sydney and Abby hung with a tough opponent, and they will be better because of that loss.
“Mya and Cassidy won the match of the night. They pulled out the big points and played with a lot of positive emotion. When they stay locked in and don’t try to overhit, they are a very tough team.
“Jacey and Avalon are a new combination, but I am so impressed with what they have done so far. They use their quickness and length to cover the entire court, and are never out of a point. They will get better with every match they play.”
Watertown hosts Lake Mills in a dual meet today at 10 a.m.
WATERTOWN 6, SLINGER 1
Singles
1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Alex Schmoldt (S) 6-3, 7-5
2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Joselyn Brennan (S) 6-4, 6-1
3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Alli McLaughlin (S) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7
4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Maddie Kroll (S) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1 — O’Hearn/Rhodes (S) def. Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) 6-4, 7-5
2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Villarreal/Kalina (S) 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-7
3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Campbell/Fredericks (S) 6-2, 6-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.