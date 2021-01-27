FORT ATKINSON — There was little urgency from the Blackhawks to secure the paddle.
Jefferson and Fort Atkinson’s annual Battle for the Paddle in basketball usually brings lively student sections that rush the court with the winning team to grab the paddle in celebration. This year — in front of a minimal crowd — Fort Atkinson trotted back to the locker room following its victory over rival Jefferson.
It may be that the Blackhawks have bigger plans this year than just winning a rivalry game.
The Fort Atkinson boys basketball team moved to 5-1 on the season as the Blackhawks topped rival Jefferson, 52-34, in the Battle for the Paddle Wednesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“For us, it’s just another game,” Fort Atkinson junior Cade Cosson said. “We have a really good team this year. I think we can do something special...Obviously, it means a lot we got the paddle back, but it’s also just another game.”
Fort Atkinson started off the game on an 8-2 run, forcing an early Eagle timeout 15 minutes, 35 seconds into the contest. The Blackhawks eventually built up a 16-9 advantage and stalled the Jefferson offense from there to expand the lead to 24-9.
The Eagles (2-17) scored their ninth point with 10:41 left in the first and didn’t score again until the 2:16 mark. Haygen Miller stopped the 8-0 Blackhawk spurt with a 3-pointer.
“Our defense the first 16 minutes of the game was pretty good, keeping them to nine points,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “We just kind of got sloppy there.”
The Eagles closed out the half by continuing to trim the deficit — scoring eight of the final 10 points to make it single digits at the break at 26-17.
“We finished the half really well,” Jefferson head coach Jim Altermatt said. “We got ourselves back in position to get after it. We just didn’t finish it.”
If the door was open even an inch for Jefferson entering halftime, Fort Atkinson made sure to slam it shut to open the second half. The Blackhawks went on an 8-2 run out of the locker room and never looked back.
“We knew their defense was going to swarm and they’re very good defensively,” Altermatt said. “It was really hard to get in the flow of things. They always do a really good job of taking away what you really want to do.”
Eventually, Fort Atkinson doubled up their rivals, leading 42-21 with 10:24 left in the game.
Cosson scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second — with a healthy dose of his buckets coming off fast breaks via Jefferson turnovers.
“Cade Cosson got us going in the second half,” Hintz said. “That was really important for us after we gave them some momentum at the end of the second half.”
“We were playing gap defense, I was just there,” Cosson said. “They were throwing the ball around a lot. I was in the right place at the right time.”
Senior Andrew Glisch and sophomore Logan Kees each added 10 points for the Blackhawks. The Eagles were led by junior Joel Martin’s 10 points, while senior Haygen Miller recorded eight in the loss.
FORT ATKINSON 52, JEFFERSON 34
Jefferson 17 17 — 34
Fort Atkinson 26 26 — 52
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 2 2-3 8, Jones 1 0-0 3, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Gehl 1 0-0 2, Martin 3 4-6 10, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Devine 2 2-3 6. Totals 11 9-14 34.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 2 0-0 4, Glisch 3 4-4 10, Baker 1 1-2 3, Cosson 6 3-6 15, Wixom 2 0-0 4, Kees 4 2-2 10, Burke 0 2-4 2, Evans 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 14-24 52.
3-pointers: J 3 (Miller 2, Jones), FA 0. Total fouls: J 16, FA 18.
