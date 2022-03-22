The Watertown Bowling Hall of Fame will induct three people at a dinner Sunday, April 24.
The three to be inducted are Ron Bartels, Barb Bauer and Tom Fredrick.
Both Bartels and Bauer were scheduled for induction two years ago but the induction program was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The third inductee, Tom Fredrick, was selected by the hall of fame committee this year and will also be honored on that date.
All three of the nominees are being inducted for their bowling skills, competitive records and for their leadership in the game of bowling.
The induction program will be held at Turner Hall, beginning with a reception at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the short induction program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are now available at Watertown Bowl North, Watertown Bowl 18, and from hall of fame committee members Rusty Jenks, Scott Strege, Jason Peirick and Tom Schultz. The ticket cost is $25.
Fredrick has been bowling in sanctioned competition for 32 years and in that timeframe as amassed a number of high scores and honors..
His first league competition was in 1980 in the Wayne’s Citgo League at Watertown Bowl 18 where he continues today. He also bowled several years in the Tuesday Couples League and the All-Star League.
He has four sanctioned 300 games to his credit and an 800 scratch series. His first 300 was on Jan. 27, 1994 in the Citgo League. He also recorded two of them in the Central Wisconsin Scratch Tour and his most recent one came Jan. 21, 2010 in the Wayne’s Auto Service League.
His all-time high series was an 804, rolled Jan. 9, 2020, also in the Citgo League.
Fredrick teamed up with Mark Mallow when they took the lead in the USBC open championships doubles division in Las Vegas. Although they were in the top spot for only a day, it was a record performance. They ended up placing sixth in the national tournament and Fredrick contributed a 625 series.
During his bowling career, Fredrick was a regular competitor in the Citgo League and several other leagues along the way, with the exception of the 2018-2019 season when he received a setback with a cancer diagnosis. He took six months of chemotherapy and when he was declared cancer free he returned to regular competition.
Fredrick has now competed for 42 years in the Wayne’s Auto Service League, of which he served as the league’s secretary for 17 of them.
For a number of years, Fredrick was a participant in the Central Wisconsin Scratch Tour, competing with some of the best bowlers from this part of the state. The tour was held a number of years in several establishments throughout the area during the bowling season. It was in these tournaments that he rolled a pair of 300 games.
He is also a regular competitor in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, the Wisconsin State Bowling Association championships and the state seniors tournament.
Bauer, like many of today’s top bowlers in Watertown, started her career in youth leagues. She started in seventh grade and hasn’t missed a year of league bowling since that time.She started bowling in Alabama where she teamed up with her father, the late Bob Saunders, to win the family twosome tournament. When the family moved to Watertown she joined the Ladies Victory League in Watertown and has competed in that league continuously since then. She is now in her 34th year in the league. Her first 600 series was in the 1988-89 season and she has compiled many of them since that time.
Her highest average was a 189 in the 2010-2011 season. Her high score was a 675 series in the 2012-2013 season, also in the Ladies Friendly League, and her high game was a 268.
Bauer has been an avid competitor in the women’s state 600 tournament, state women’s tournament and the USBC women’s national tournament, having now completed 30 or more years in all three tournaments. Her 2019 team took fourth place in team event and she took 17th in all-events at the state tournament. She also recorded a 600 scratch series in 1997 and again in 2019, and had a scratch 600 total in the national event at Reno in 2006.
She also paired up with her sister, Carol Saunders in 2009 to take 18th place in the women’s state tournament. They also took fourth place in the state 600 tournament which was hosted in Watertown in 2015.
She has two local team championships. Her Watertown Bowl 18 team won the title in the 2006-07 season and the Hale’s Corner team won the 2010-11 local championship as well.Bauer also teamed with her dad, the late Bob Saunders in 1983 to win the Bowling Proprietors of Wisconsin Doubles tournament which was hosted at Watertown Bowl 18.
Bauer has also served as an officer of several leagues.
Bartels started his bowling career in 1985-1986 season in the old Richwood League at Firehouse Lanes, averaging a modest 145 that first year.
Each year he continued to improve and by the 1995-1996 season he was in the 180s and never dropped below that. He has consistently averaged in the 190s and 200s for the past two decades.
His league best average was a 213 in the 2005-2006 season. His career high series was a 782 and his high game a 299. For the past 15 years Bartels has rolled at least one honor series and honor game each season. After just two years in the Richwood League he was elected president and then three years later, he was elected league secretary, a position he held for 12 years. Over his long career he also served as an officer of other leagues. Bartels has also served the Watertown Bowling Association as a director and is a past president of the local organization.
After several years in the Richwood League, Bartel added another league of competition and also has been a sub bowler as needed. Although he now qualifies to compete in senior leagues, Bartel says he only subs in those leagues, preferring to compete against the best of today’s top bowlers.
Bartels has also been active in leadership positions in other sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.