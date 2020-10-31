MARKESAN — Dodgeland took its first lead of the season Friday on the first play from scrimmage, with senior running back Andrew Benzing throwing a halfback option pass to senior receiver Sy Otte for a 70-yard touchdown just 15 seconds into the game.
Markesan responded with 68 unanswered points for a runaway victory.
Caleb Still returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. After that, the Hornets (1-4) crushed the Trojans (0-4) on the ground with 365 rushing yards. Ryan Mast scored twice, Caleb Jahnke scored three times and James Triggs added two scores for seven of Markesan's eight rushing TDs on the night.
Dodgeland hosts Cambridge on Friday to close out the regular season.
MARKESAN 68, DODGELAND 7
Dodgeland 7 0 0 0 — 7
Markesan 28 24 8 8 — 68
D — Otte 70 pass from Benzing (Benzing kick)
M — Stoll 82 kickoff return (run failed)
M — R. Mast 38 run (Mast run)
M — R. Mast 24 run (Triggs run)
M — Jahnke 14 run (run failed)
M — Triggs 7 run (Stoll run)
M — Jahnke 3 run (R. Mast run)
M — Triggs 5 run (Quade pass from R. Mast)
M — Jahnke 3 run (R. Mast run)
M — Schwoch 17 run (Slate pass from T. Mast)
First downs — D 7, M 24. By rush: D 4, M 23. By pass: D 3, M 1. By penalty: D 0, M 0. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) D 24-41 M 43-365. Passing Yards — D 103, M 25. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) D 3-13-2, M 2-7-0. Fumbles-lost — D 2-2, M 1-2. Penalties D 1-10, M 3-20
Individual Leaders — Rushing: D, Brugger 11-16, M, Jahnke 18-148. Passing: D, Benzing 2-3-79, M, R. Mast 2-7-25. Receiving: D. Otte, 3-103, M, Walker 1-25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.