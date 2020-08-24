The Rock River League’s unofficial postseason tournament will take place this weekend, starting with three games on Friday. The tournament continues on Saturday and concludes on Sunday.

A total of nine teams, four from the Southern Division and five from the Northern Division, will make up the field. All games will be seven innings.

Southern Division champion Neosho earned the No. 1 seed, while runner-up Clyman earned the No. 2 seed. Northern Division champion Kewaskum earned the third seed. Hustisford is seeded fourth while Watertown is seeded fifth and Johnson Creek is seeded sixth.

Friday’s games

Game 1 — Rubicon vs. Cedarburg at Slinger, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Watertown vs. Hustisford at Hustisford, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Oakfield vs. Clyman at Hustisford, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 4 — Rubicon/Cedarburg winner at Neosho, 11 a.m.

Game 5 — Johnson Creek vs. Kewaskum at Neosho, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, at Hustisford, noon

Game 7 — Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5 at 3 p.m. in Neosho or 4 p.m. in Hustisford

Game 8 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 at 3 p.m. in Neosho or 4 p.m. in Hustisford

Game 9 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 at 2 p.m. in Hustisford

Sunday’s games

Game 10 — Fifth place game at Clyman, 10 a.m.

Game 11 — Third place game at Clyman, noon

Game 12 — Championship game at Clyman, 2 p.m.

