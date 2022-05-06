LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson threw a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and hit a home run as the Lake Mills softball team rolled past Lodi 7-0 in a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Thursday.
Chilson allowed five hits and walked none, throwing 70 of her 96 pitches for strikes in the victory while striking out the side in the second and fifth innings, and hit a one-out solo shot to center in the first inning. Haydenn Sellnow doubled and scored on a base knock by Taylor Wollin, who was 3-for-4, and Emily Wollin followed with an RBI single to cap the three-run frame for the Division 2 top-ranked L-Cats (14-1, 7-1 Capitol North).
McKenna Grossman led off the Lake Mills second with a walk and scored on an error in the outfield to make it 4-0. Ava Kleinfeldt hit a solo homer to center in the third and Belle Topel hit a solo blast to left in the fourth for the final margin.
Lodi starter Vivian Beld took the loss, allowing seven earned on 10 hits with three walks, no strikeouts in six innings.
LAKE MILLS 7,
LODI 0
Lodi 000 000 0 -- 0 5 3
Lake Mills 312 100 x -- 7 10 0
Leading hitters -- LO: Krumpen 2x3; LM: T. Wollin 3x4 (2B), Sellnow (2B), Chilson (HR), Topel (HR), Kleinfeldt (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 7-5-0-0-0-12; LO: Beld L; 6-10-7-7-3-0.
WATERLOO 13, BELLEVILLE 1
WATERLOO -- Sophia Schneider struck out 11 over five innings of one-hit ball and hit a home run to propel the host Waterloo softball team past Belleville 13-1 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.
Schneider surrendered an unearned run and worked all five innings, walking seven, to pick up the win for the conference-leading Pirates (8-4, 6-0 Capitol South).
Schneider's three-run blast to left with no outs in the first made it 4-0.
Katrina Freund and Quinnly Hush both hit two-run home runs to left in the third, extending the margin to 12-1. Freund finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Hush was 3-for-3 with three runs driven in. Waterloo leadoff hitter Ava Jaehnke had two hits, scoring three times, while Schneider and Michaela Riege both had two-hit games.
WATERLOO 13,
BELLEVILLE 1 (5)
Belleville 001 00 -- 1 1 3
Waterloo 435 1x -- 13 14 2
Leading hitters -- W: Jaehnke 2x3, Riege 2x3, Freund 3x3 (HR), Schneider 2x3 (HR), Hush 3x3 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- B: Benash L; 3-13-12-6-0-0, Prochaska 1-1-1-0-1-0; W: Schneider W; 5-1-1-0-7-11.
Eagles sweep Clinton
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson softball team swept visiting Clinton in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Thursday to remain tied atop the league standings.
The Eagles (14-1, 13-1 RVC), who are tied with Brodhead and a game ahead of Turner in the loss column, won the first game at Riverfront Park 10-0 and took the second game 8-3.
In the first game, freshman Aeryn Messmann struck out seven over five innings of one-hit ball with one walk to earn the decision. Messmann retired nine straight hitters early on in the five-inning game.
Senior Aidyn Messmann gave her sister Aeryn all the run support she would need with a three-run home run to center with no outs in the first. Freshman Breleigh Mengel singled, took third on a double by freshman Hildie Dempsey and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aeryn Messmann to cap the frame. Aidyn Messmann's second home run -- a two-run shot to center -- made it 6-0 in the third.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield went 2-for-2, scoring three times, and Dempsey also had two hits.
In the second game, a four-run first inning and three-run second gave the Eagles separation.
Jefferson freshman pitcher Ashlyn Enke struck out seven and allowed an earned run on five hits, walking one, over five frames to pick up the victory. Senior Julia Ball allowed two earned on four hits with two strikeouts in relief.
Eagles senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who was 3-for-4 and scored three times, singled and scored on a base knock by Fairfield in the first. Dempsey plated Fairfield with a single up the middle before back-to-back run-scoring singles from Ball and senior Abby Helmink stretched the margin to 4-0.
Serdynski opened the second inning by bunting for a hit, stole second and third base and scored on a grounder by Fairfield. Mengel doubled and scored on a single to center by Dempsey, who stole second and made it 7-0 after crossing home on a single by Aeryn Messmann for Jefferson, which is ranked fourth in the Division 2 WFSCA poll and has won 11 straight games.
Jefferson travels to face Lakeside Lutheran today.
First game
JEFFERSON 10, CLINTON 0 (5)
Clinton 000 00 -- 0 1 1
Jefferson 402 4x -- 10 10 0
Leading hitters -- J: Fairfield 2x2, Ai. Messmann 2x2 (2 HR), Dempsey 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Theisen L; 4-10-10-6-4-4; J: Ae. Messmann W; 5-1-0-0-7-1.
Second game
JEFFERSON 8,
CLINTON 3
Jefferson 430 001 0 -- 8 15 2
Clinton 000 100 2 -- 3 9 1
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4, Ai. Messmann 2x4, Mengel 2x4 (2 2B), Dempsey 2x4, Ball 2x4; C: Bell 2x4, Garcia 2x4, Theisen 2x3, Hendricks (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Enke W; 5-5-1-1-7-1, Ball 2-4-2-2-2-0; C: Matts L; 7-15-8-8-0-1.
COLUMBUS 7, LAKESIDE 3
COLUMBUS -- Gretta Kelm had three hits and Emma Jo Peck pitched seven effective innings as host Columbus beat Lakeside Lutheran's softball team 7-3 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Peck allowed two earned on seven hits with three strikeouts over seven frames to earn the decision.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank gave up seven runs (one earned) on 14 hits in six innings.
The Warriors (9-4, 4-4 Capitol North) struck first when Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a single and scored on a base knock by Chloe Berg. Columbus scored on a fielder's choice and run-scoring single by Dakota Voleskey in the second. The Warriors' Kendall Lemke squared it at 2 with a two-out single, plating Nora Statz, in the third.
The Cardinals took the lead for good in the third with two runs. Katerina Hart scored on a passed ball and another run scored on an error in the infield. Kelm's RBI double in the fifth pushed the Cardinals lead to 5-2.
COLUMBUS 7,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 101 000 1 -- 3 7 3
Columbus 022 300 x -- 7 14 2
Leading hitters -- C: Hayes 2x4, Kelm 3x4 (2 2B), Farrington 2x4, Walker 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Rank L; 6-14-7-1-0-0; C: Peck W; 7-7-3-2-3-1.
