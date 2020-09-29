Junior midfielder Jacob Narkis scored two second half goals, including the game-winner in the closing seconds, to give Watertown’s boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Sauk Prairie on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
“We knew Sauk Prairie would be a challenge for us tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “They came in undefeated at 4-0 having played a couple teams that beat us by a goal the last couple weeks. From watching video of their matches, we knew they would have good passing ability and that they are very capable of finding the back of the net. They are coming off an amazing season in 2019. We’re a very different team this season and we wanted to prove it in this game.
“We played a good first half. We took nine shots and put eight of them on goal. A few were quality saves from (Sauk Prairie keeper Luke) Baumgardt and a few were great strikes but right at him. We held them to 3 shots (2 on goal), but also gave them some good looks early with a handful of free kicks. We need to stop giving teams those free kicks, but we were able to fight them off this match. Senior goalkeeper Eli Piasecki came up with some clutch saves in the first half, including a good foot save on a low, wide shot.”
In the 58th minute, Quinn Baier took a nice shot and put Sauk up 1-0. Less than a minute later, junior Jacob Narkis dribbled through the midfield and struck a clean shot with his left foot to equalize.
“It was a beautiful shot,” coach Kratzer said. “Jacob’s lefty shots are very controlled and don’t lift like some of his right footed shots do. It was a perfect way to answer quickly and I think it was vital for our players to quickly get back even and fired up.
“We continued to build play after the goal, but Sauk Prairie definitely increased their tempo and attack midway through the second half. They started forcing quality saves from Ortega with some nice shots on goal. Both teams actually had the same amount of shots on goal in the second half (5). We got out bearings back with about 15 minutes to play and started pressing more and winning the midfield again.”
In the last minute of the match, Watertown drove towards goal with senior Kolten Blome drawing a foul about 20 yards out and left from goal. With about 10 seconds left, senior Ethan Kratzer took the free kick and placed it in front of goal. It was defended out to sophomore Eli Sloan about 15 yards out who back-heeled it to Narkis who slotted it past Baumgardt to the right corner as the last second ticked off the clock.
“We couldn’t have written a better finish to this match,” coach Kratzer said. “We all ran onto that field and enjoyed the win and the way we won it. I have to hand it to all of our guys. They came out tonight and wanted to keep proving what kind of team they are and how much they have changed the team culture. This is their win and they deserve it. It feels really good to see them so excited and having fun.
“We’re going to enjoy it, but we also know Sauk Prairie is coming back again at the end of the season for a rematch and will be looking for payback. We’re going to have to keep building the next couple weeks and sharpen even more for that match so we are ready for round two.”
WATERTOWN 2,
SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Sauk Prairie 0 1 — 1
Watertown 0 2 — 2
SP — Baier (Baumgardt) 58:00
W — Narkis 59:00
W — Narkis (Sloan) 90:00
Saves — SP (Baumgardt 12), W (Ortega 5, Piasecki 2)
