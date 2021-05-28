WAUPUN — Xavier had five hits and took advantage of ten walks in a 6-4 win over Watertown’s baseball team at the Waupun tournament on Friday.
The top of Xavier’s order drew a combined seven walks. No. 5 hitter Justin Podojil hit a two-run double to make it a 6-1 game. The Goslings also committed two costly errors early.
Watertown (7-7) scored a run in the second inning when Nathan Pfeifer reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Nathan Kehl’s RBI single.
In the seventh, Evan Sellnow and Brady Martin scored on wild pitches and John Clifford hit a two-out RBI single to make it a two-run game, but Jadon Schneider flew out to center to end it.
"We got into a hole early and made some mistakes in the field to give them some runs," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "We struggle with our consistency and are still working through how to put a complete game together. I thought the kids battled in the seventh, which is a positive. We get another couple opportunities tomorrow and we are looking forward to that."
Evan Sellnow started and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and eight walks.
XAVIER 6, WATERTOWN 4
Xavier 020 112 0 — 6 5 1
Watertown 010 000 3 — 4 5 2
WP: Bleck
LP: Sellnow
Xavier (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bleck 2-1-1-1, Oswald 2-0-0-1, Valinski 2-1-1-1, Keesler 3-0-0-0, Podojil 3-1-1-2, Watson 3-1-1-0, Gear 3-1-0-0, Wittman 4-0-0-0, Biesterveld 4-0-1-0, Loken 0-1-0-0 Totals 26-6-5-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Water 4-0-1-0, Durvernell 3-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-1-1-0, Martin 3-1-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-0, Clifford 2-0-1-1, Pfeifer 1-1-0-0, Schneider 3-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-1-0, Gates 0-0-0-0, Kehl 3-0-1-1 Totals 27-4-5-2
2B — X (Valinski, Podojil)
Pitching — HO: Bleck (X) 4 in 6.2, Write (X) 1 in 0.1, Sellnow (W) 3 in 3.2, Martin (W) 1 in 1.2, Gates (W) 1 in 1.1, Schneider (W) 0 in 0.1. R: Bleck (X) 3, Write (X) 1, Sellnow (W) 3, Martin (W) 1, Gates (W) 1, Schneider (W) 0. SO: Bleck (X) 1, Write (X) 0, Sellnow (W) 6, Martin (W) 3, Gates (W) 1, Schneider (W) 0. BB: Bleck (X) 5, Write (X) 1, Sellnow (W) 8, Martin (W) 1, Gates (W) 1, Schneider (W) 0
