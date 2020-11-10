The Maranatha Baptist University women's volleyball team advanced to its seventh straight NCCAA DII National Tournament with a straight-set victory over Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday.
The Sabercats opened the day with a three-set win against Trinity Bible (N.D.) in the semifinals at the regional tournament held in Ankeny, Iowa.
Sabercat senior outside hitter Claire Hansel was named Region Player of the Year. Hansel had 22 kills and 20 digs on the day.
Emily Johnson totaled 47 assists, four aces and 14 digs for MBU (18-3).
Regina Anderson had 13 kills and 20 digs while Mattie Bumpus registered 13 kills and five blocks. Erica Ureke dug out 22 shots.
Bumpus and Johnson were all-region first-team selections.
Maranatha takes on Toccoa Falls in the national tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., on Nov. 18 at noon.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer team beat Faith Baptist Bible 1-0 at home on Saturday, reaching the national tournament for the first time in four years.
Taylor Moses scored a 22nd-minute goal on an assist from Makayla Willette. Moses made a hard run into the box and touched Willette's pass once before sending it over the goalkeeper for the game's only score. Trisha Wright made two saves as the Sabercats outshot Faith, 12-3.
Moses has scored six goals this season.
MBU takes on Toccoa Falls in the NCCAA DII National Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
The Maranatha Baptist University men's soccer team fell to Faith Baptist Bible at home on Thursday, 1-0, and were defeated by Moody Bible, 3-0, on Saturday in the NCCAA North Region Tournament.
Faith Baptist scored in the 50th minute on a James Busenitz goal, assisted by Carson Odle.
Goalie Tim Kinzler made one save and MBU held a 28-7 edge in shots.
The Sabercats (3-10-2) allowed three second-half scores in the Moody Bible game.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men's basketball team won at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque, Iowa, 66-60 in a season-opening game on Tuesday.
Stephen Wilkerson scored 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting, securing 12 rebounds and three steals. Aaron Sanders added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Taylor Ball had 10 points.
Ball had a crucial 3-point play, driving to the hoop and finishing through contact, and Tyree Bruno grabbed a defensive board, got fouled and made a pair of foul shots to help seal it.
Emmaus (0-3) shot 4-of-29 from beyond the arc.
The Sabercats play at North Central (Minn.) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women's basketball team lost at Northwestern (Minn.) on Saturday, 76-32, and fell at Emmaus Bible College 59-48 on Tuesday to open the season.
The Sabercats got outscored 23-6 in the second quarter of the Northwestern (1-0) game, shooting 25 percent from the field.
Katelyn Morrison totaled 17 points and Callie Morrison had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Emmaus (2-2) contest. Allison Kruse had eight points and 12 rebounds and Esther Garren also finished with eight points.
Emmaus shot 48 percent from the floor.
Maranatha plays at North Central (Minn.) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
