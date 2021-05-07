LAKE MILLS — Senior Gabe Uttech struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter, allowing an earned run while walking none as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat visiting Lodi 2-1 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The Warriors (3-1 overall and Capitol North) struck first with a pair of runs in the third. Nate Yaroch doubled to leadoff the inning before Uttech's run-scoring double to left made it 1-0. Nathan Chesterman, who went 2-for-3, singled next. Tyler Marty's sacrifice fly then scored Uttech.
Lodi answered with a two-out RBI single by Keegan Fleischman in the top of the fourth. From there, Uttech shut the door by retiring nine straight hitters before Mitchell Lane reached via error with two down in the seventh. Carson Richter grounded into a fielder's choice to end it.
Uttech threw 93 pitches, 69 percent of which were strikes.
Lodi starter Carson Possehl allowed two earned and four hits while striking out four over five frames.
Lakeside hosts Mayville on Monday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, LODI 1
Lodi 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Lakeside Lutheran 002 000 x — 2 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Possehl (L; 5-4-2-2-4-1), Melchior (1-0-0-0-1-0); LL: Uttech (W; 7-4-1-1-7-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Possehl 2x3; LL: Chesterman 2x3, Uttech (2B), Yaroch (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.