STOUGHTON — Watertown’s boys swim team placed fifth at the Badger Conference meet on Saturday.
Liam McCloskey’s third place finish in the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.84 seconds and Brayden Haversack’s third place finish in the 100 butterfly in 57.16 were the top finishes for the Goslings. McCloskey also took fifth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.59. Haversack was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.95.
Watertown’s 200 freestyle relay team of Jackson Barta, Wyatt Steffanus, Matthew Marchant and McCloskey took fourth in 1:38.82. The 200 freestyle B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Matthew Marr, Tyler Kremer and Leonard Hayden took 12th in 1:49.91.
Marchant added a sixth place finish in the 50 freestyle in 24.75 and an eighth place finish in the 100 freestyle in 56.32.
The 200 medley relay team of Evan Jaworski, Barta, McCloskey and Haversack placed seventh in 1:54.27. The B relay team of Julian Byrne, Wyatt Steffanus, Nolan Dingler and Marchant placed tenth in 2:00.69.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Jaworski, Hayden, Byrne and Haversack placed seventh in 3:52.92. The B relay team of Marr, Kraemer, Jake Olszewski and Dingler was 12th in 4:09.45.
In the 100 backstroke, Jaworksi was tenth in 1:08.83, Marr was 13th in 1:11.32 and Fuchs was 14th in 1:12.86.
Barta took 12th in the 100 freestyle in 57.80. and 15th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.53. Byrne was 14th in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.80. Tarr took 14th in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.32. Steffanus finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.91 and 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.07. Jaworski was 15th in the 50 freestyle (25.65). Dingler was 15th in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.84.
Team scores: Monona Grove 516, Waunakee 377, Stoughton 345, Milton 267.5, Watertown 241, Fort Atkinson 223, DeForest 182.5
