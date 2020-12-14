HARTLAND — Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored a game-high 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its seventh straight game, defeating host Lake Country Lutheran 65-45 on Monday.
Senior guards Ava Wollin (14 points) and Taylor Roughen (12 points) also scored in double figures for the L-Cats (7-0). Wollin hit four 3-pointers.
“Ava Wollin had a good night, Taylor played well and Bella played well off the bench,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Midway through the first half we locked in defensively. We played well through contact tonight.”
Senior center Kayla Will finished with nine points and freshman guard Emily Wollin had eight points.
“We’re happy to get out of there with a 20-point win on the road,” Siska said. “Without (Hannah) Lamke again tonight, we had some kids coming off the bench and contributing. This was another team effort. We were in control from midway through the first half and were able to turn them over quite a bit. Overall, we did a good job on their shooters. They are team with kids that can shoot. We kept their point guard (Julia Hirt) in check.”
For Lake Country Lutheran (5-3), junior guard Sophia Bachmann and junior guard Alexis Wangerin each scored eight points.
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 65,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 45
Lake Mills 33 32 — 65
Lake Country 24 21 — 45
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 5 1-2 12, A. Wollin 4 2-4 14, J. Pitta 2 0-0 4, Guerrero 1 1-2 3, B. Pitta 6 3-6 15; Will 4 1-1 9, E. Wollin 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 8-15 65.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Mueller 2 1-2 6, Cleary 1 1-2 3, S. Bachmann 3 0-0 8, H. Bachmann 2 0-0 6, Wangerin 3 1-2 8, Hahm 0 1-2 1, Brophy 1 4-4 7, Hirt 1 4-5 6. Totals 13 12-17 45.
3-point goals: LM 7 (A. Wollin 4, Roughen 1, E. Wollin 2); LCL 7 (Mueller 1, S. Bachmann 2, H. Bachmann 2, Wangerin 1, Brophy 1). Total fouls: LM 16; LCL 19. Fouled out: LCL: Cleary.
