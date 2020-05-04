Four area athletes were named as 2020 Senior All Stars by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
Watertown’s Paige Bacchi was selected in Division 1. Representing Divisions 2-3 were Jefferson’s Kylee Lukes and Claire Peachey. Johnson Creek’s Brooke Joseph was recognized in Divisions 4-5.
As a junior, Bacchi hit .391 with a team-best OPS of 1.214 and earned first team honors in the Badger South. She hit five home runs and drove in a team-high 29 runs. Behind the plate, Bacchi caught every inning and picked off 10 baserunners while throwing out five more on the basepaths.
Lukes hit 12 home runs last season and drove in 36 runs for the Eagles and earned Player of the Year honors in the Rock Valley Conference. Lukes scored 43 times and built a .466 average in 106 plate appearances.
Peachey also earned first team all-conference honors last season. She batted for a .378 average with a .452 on-base percentage. She scored 32 times and drove in 21 runs.
Joseph led the Trailways South in hits last season with 36 and stolen bases with 22 to earn first team honors. She batted .434 and scored 31 runs.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WFSCA All Star games, originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 18 in Wisconsin Dells, will not be played this year. The WFSCA is intending to hold a Senior Showcase on Aug. 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.