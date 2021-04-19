WALWORTH — Julian Munoz and David Hernandez each scored two goals for Big Foot in a 5-2 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team on Monday.

Big Foot scored twice in the first 15 minutes and never trailed. Jefferson got goals from Aaron Heine at the 20-minute mark and Kyle Erickson at 87 minutes.

Dylan Schroedl made six saves for the Eagles (2-4-1).

“We started very flat, rushing every touch that we had,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “Big Foot played a few balls over the top and they made them count. We typically don’t play good on Mondays for some reason. That’s the third game that we looked unorganized as a team or one unit. We need to figure it out to be able have success. On the other hand, we play Big Foot on Saturday in a tournament. Let’s hope we can redeem ourselves and play better.”

Joining the Eagles at the Big Foot tournament will be Evansville and Whitewater. Matches begin at 9 a.m.

BIG FOOT 5, JEFFERSON 2

Jefferson 1 1 — 2

Big Foot 3 2 — 5

BF — Munoz 8:21

BF — Torrez 15:00

J — Heine 20:00

BF — Hernandez 39:00

BF — Munoz 56:00

J — Erickson 87:00

BF — Hernandez 88:00

Saves — J (Schroedl 6), B (Guzman 9)

