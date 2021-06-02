JOHNSON CREEK — Jenna Fincutter’s assignment was to bunt the runner over.
But Johnson Creek’s job as an offense has been to hit the ball a lot farther all season long.
So when Fincutter failed to get the bunt down early in her at-bat, she did what’s come naturally for the Bluejays in 2021 and drove an 0-1 pitch over the fence in right center for a two-run homer.
The sixth inning bomb erased a 3-2 deficit and sent Johnson Creek on its way to a 4-3 Trailways South victory over Horicon Tuesday which clinched the league title.
“She threw me a fastball,” Fincutter said. “I thought, that’s a pretty pitch, so I swung and oh, hey, it’s gone.”
Fincutter was pleasantly surprised at her own game-winning poke, but not at the team’s hitting success this year. The Bluejays have 47 extra-base hits this season including 12 home runs. Hailey Kvalheim and Hannah Budig accounted for Johnson Creek’s other runs with solo shots in the second and third innings.
“It’s been a lot of fun this season,” Fincutter said. “It’s good to know wherever we are in the lineup, we can hit.”
Horicon (11-4, 4-2 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Angelica Bushkie’s RBI single, but Johnson Creek (12-5, 7-0) moved in front after Kvalheim homered to center in the second inning and Budig homered to left in the third off Horicon pitcher Lizza Gibbs.
The Marshladies put the pressure on in the fourth and fifth innings.
Halla Schultz led off the fifth with a single, Alyssa Jacobsen was intentionally walked and Emma Miller reached on an error. Schultz scored on the play to tie the game.
In the top of the sixth, Ashley Heine hit a leadoff double and later scored on a passed ball to give Horicon a 3-2 lead.
Horicon had all the momentum at that point, but it disappeared in a blink.
Josey Whitehouse led off the home half of the sixth for Johnson Creek. She singled sharply to the third baseman and reached for a hit. Fincutter attempted to bunt on the first pitch and the shallow pop-up was nearly snagged along the line by Gibbs before dropping harmlessly in foul territory. Fincutter took the next pitch deep.
“We’re conference champs,” Johnson Creek softball coach Saverio Capuano said. “We have two amazing seniors (pitcher Isabella Herman and catcher Kaiyli Thompson) and a strong junior group. They hit the ball hard and we came back. We hit three home runs to account for all of our runs.”
Herman allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks and finished the game in style.
Ella Vorlob led off the top of the seventh with a double to left, but Herman got the dangerous Jacobsen to pop out to shortstop Lexi Swanson for a huge first out.
“She’s batting over .600 and has six home runs this season,” Capuano said. “Today, she only had one hit. Great job by Bella.”
“I threw her a high, inside pitch and she swung at it,” Herman said. “She has six home runs this season. I was trying to stay away from that.”
From there, Herman struck out Miller and Bushkie swinging to end it.
The win marked just the second time Johnson Creek had ever beaten Horicon and the first one came long before Herman entered the program. Horicon and Johnson Creek were Trailways South rivals during Herman’s freshman year and matched up three times. Horicon won both conference meetings and a sectional semifinal 4-3 en route to winning the Division 4 state title that year.
The Marshladies moved to the Trailways East in 2019, and the pandemic wiped out 2020 entirely. When Horicon moved back into the Trailways South for 2021, Herman’s eyes lit up.
“I was excited when I saw that,” Herman said. “They lost a lot of players and so did we. We usually have 18 players on our team. We don’t have as many this year, but I am happy with how strong we are playing. I knew it would be a great matchup. We were on the very edge of our seat the whole game.”
Deerfield played a role in this race. After the Bluejays beat the Demons 4-2 and 6-5 early in the season, Deerfield scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh a couple weeks later to hand Horicon its first conference loss in years.
“Deerfield beat them — that’s why we (led in the standings coming into this one),” Herman said. “We beat them in both games, but those were good games. Their pitchers were similar (to Gibbs) in terms of speed, so that was helpful.”
Johnson Creek travels to play Pacelli for a nonconference doubleheader on Thursday. The Bluejays can close out an unbeaten conference season when they host Rio on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Horicon entered the game ranked eighth in Division 4. The Bluejays came in unranked.
“We haven’t lost a conference game and we’re not ranked,” Capuano said. “That’s fine. I like where we’re at.”
JOHNSON CREEK 4, HORICON 3
Horicon 100 011 0 — 3 8 0
Johnson Creek 011 002 — 4 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Gibbs L, 6-10-4-4-3-1), JC (Herman W, 7-8-3-2-6-2)
Leading hitters — H (Bushkie RBI, Heine 2x3, 2B, Vorlob 2B), JC (Budig HR, RBI, Thompson 2B, Fincutter HR, 2BI, Walk 2B, Kvalheim 2x3, HR, RBI)
