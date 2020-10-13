Watertown’s girls swim team was edged out by River Valley/Richland Center 87-81 in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings three events. The 200 individual medley team of senior Naomi Vana and juniors Megan Otto, Nicole van Zanten and Raigan Good won in 2 minutes, 22.27 seconds. Freshman Caty Kaczmarek won the 100 butterfly in 1:11.41 while junior Maura Prochaska took second in 1:14.77. Freshman Rae Heier won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.24.
Prochaska added a second place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:23.33), as did senior Katie Johnson in the 200 individual medley (2:39.57) and 500 freestyle (6:23.60), junior Hailey Mauel in the 50 freestyle (28.71), Heier in the 100 backstroke (1:11.95), Kaczmarek in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.84), the 200 freestyle team of Heier, senior Makayla Galecki, sophomore Olesya Kazina and Prochaska (1:57.56) and the 400 freestyle team of Mauel, Prochaska, Kaczmarek and Johnson (4:16.99).
Third place finishes were turned in by Mauel in the 100 backstroke (1:20.10), freshman Addie Schuch in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.70) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Galecki, Vana, Kazina and van Zanten (4:36.49).
The JV team won 66-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.