NORTH PRAIRIE — Watertown’s girls golf team ended its season with a seventh place finish at the Waukesha South regional at The Broadlands Golf Club on Wednesday.
Senior Sammy Suski shot 95 (47-48), senior Riley Lang shot 96 (50-46), junior Savannah Szalanski shot 102 (49-53), senior Maddie Fischer shot 103 (53-50) and junior Taylor Kaufman shot 137 (60-77) for the Goslings, who shot a season-best 396 to finish seventh in the nine-team event. The top four teams advanced to next week’s sectional tournament.
“Four of Watertown’s players scored personal bests, but it just wasn’t quite good enough to move on to sectionals,” Watertown girls coach coach Michael Wietor said. “In spite of less than ideal weather conditions, the girls played some wonderful golf.
“Sammy played stretches of incredible golf but struggled with her short game which cost her numerous strokes. Riley Lang shot her personal best score and it was her first time under 100. After some early season struggles she has come on strong. Savannah has been plagued by big numbers but today she limited that to a single 8. This is Maddie’s second season. She is one of our most improved players. Considering her first 18 hole competitive score was 114 and also she shot a 47 in a 9 hole match she has come along way.”
Watertown’s schedule was a bit different than usual and the season had a brief delay in August due to COVID-19.
“This shortened season with all its ups and downs, cancellations and restrictions has proven to be a challenge,” Wietor added. “I am proud of all the girls who made up this years team. They have all showed moments of improvement and have put forth a lot of effort.”
Team scores: Arrowhead 320, Union Grove 343, Hamilton 353, Oconomowoc 371, Waukesha South Co-Op 379, Muskego 395, Watertown 396, Waterford 425, Pewaukee 430.
