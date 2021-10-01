Bluejays sweep Demons Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 1, 2021 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Johnson Creek senior setter Lexi Swanson put up 24 assists for the Bluejays in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-7 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Thursday at JCHS. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 11 kills and served four aces and Lexi Swanson put up 24 assists in Johnson Creek’s 25-18, 25-7, 25-9 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Thursday.Lainey Benz added seven kills for the Bluejays (10-7, 4-0 in conference). Dominique Patterson Petty had eight digs. Hannah Budig recorded one block.Steffi Siewert had five kills to lead Deerfield. Grace Brattlie added 10 assists and nine digs. Moli Haak served three aces. Olivia Slovocheck had one block. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Family breathes new life into landmark gas station Watertown man in court for child porn possession Shola E. (Kauffeld) Fohr City puts out notice for Town Square RFPs Friends, memories should abound at Zwieg's 75th event Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.