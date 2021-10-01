Lexi Swanson
Johnson Creek senior setter Lexi Swanson put up 24 assists for the Bluejays in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-7 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Thursday at JCHS.

 Kevin Wilson

JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 11 kills and served four aces and Lexi Swanson put up 24 assists in Johnson Creek’s 25-18, 25-7, 25-9 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Thursday.

Lainey Benz added seven kills for the Bluejays (10-7, 4-0 in conference). Dominique Patterson Petty had eight digs. Hannah Budig recorded one block.

Steffi Siewert had five kills to lead Deerfield. Grace Brattlie added 10 assists and nine digs. Moli Haak served three aces. Olivia Slovocheck had one block.

