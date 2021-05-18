The Luther Prep boys tennis team kept its perfect Rock Valley Conference record intact with a 6-1 dual win versus visiting Jefferson on Tuesday.
The Phoenix (10-1, 4-0 RVC) went 3-1 in singles, winning both doubles matches that were contested while adding a doubles point via forfeit at the No. 3 flight.
Judd Guse was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at the top singles flight. Jefferson's Vinny Bonofiglo beat Nathan Schwartz 3-6, 2-3, 2-0 at the No. 2 flight while LPS's Jed Mittelstadt beat Zephyr Marek 6-0, 6-0. Isaiah Schlomer won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 4 position.
Rees Roecker and Eli Crass were 6-0, 6-0 winners at the No. 2 doubles spot for the Phoenix.
Luther Prep hosts Big Foot in a dual on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson hosts McFarland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 6,
JEFFERSON 1
Singles: Guse, LP, def. Traver, 6-0, 6-2; Bonofiglo, J, def. Schwartz, 3-6, 2-3, 2-0; Mittelstadt, LP, def. Marek, 6-0, 6-0; Schlomer, LP, def. Turner, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Koelpin/Bourman, LP, def. Weisensen/Jurcek, 6-0, 6-0; Crass/Roecker, LP, def. Buchholz/Carl, 6-0, 6-0; Steinbrenner/Horn, LP, won forfeit.
