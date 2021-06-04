LAKE MILLS — It was a day of firsts for the Lake Mills softball team.
From the first career home runs for Avery Chilson and Ava Klienfelt to the program’s first-ever conference championship, there was much to be celebrated.
Senior Taylor Roughen threw a gem, striking out 10 over six one-hit innings, as the Lake Mills softball team beat host Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 on Thursday to clinch the Capitol North Conference title outright.
“It’s been amazing. We’ve been working really hard to get here,” Roughen said of the journey to a league title. “We’ve wanted this since freshman year. We’ve just put in a lot of work. It’s very exciting to beat Poynette (Tuesday) and now Lakeside to win it outright.”
The L-Cats’ 1-0 eight-inning win at Poynette guaranteed them at least of a share, but they were intent on not letting that be the final mission.
“It was a really nice way to finish the conference season,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “That was our theme was to go take care of business, we haven’t won it until it’s just ours.
“We talked a lot about the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic team when they beat Russia. That wasn’t the gold medal game. That was the big one kind of like Poynette. They still had to win another one. That was the message is the conference title isn’t ours alone until you go and take care of business. That’s what they did.”
The L-Cats (18-3, 9-1 Capitol) put a five-spot on the board in the first. Tessa Kottwitz singled and reached second on Ellie Evenson’s sacrifice bunt. After Roughen walked, Syd Schwartz belted a two-run single to left. Chilson followed next, falling in a quick 0-2 hole. After three consecutive balls loaded the count, Chilson hit one just over the center field fence to make it 4-0. Ava Klienfelt tripled and scored on an error to cap the frame.
“Everyone in the dugout is cheering loud. That helps our batters a lot,” Roughen said of the group’s hitting mindset. “Hitting is contagious. Once one person gets a hit, we all know we can hit to. We just keep rallying on that.”
After a 1-2-3 second inning, Chilson drew a one-out walk in the third and scored on Belle Topel’s two-out double to left.
Klienfelt smashed a two-run shot with one down to right in the fifth, pushing the lead to eight runs.
“It’s funny because Ava, we’ve literally been working on quickening her hands all year long,” Clift said. “Right before coming over here, we’re telling her to punch the ball quick. In our practice session, she started stroking the ball hard. I had a feeling she’s going to yard one, and she did.
“Avery has had a nice swing since day one. She got enough height and distance on it.”
For Lakeside (10-10, 5-5), senior Olyvia Uecker doubled to lead off the second for the team’s only baserunner. Roughen struck out the side next to leave Uecker stranded at second. Roughen, who threw just 56 pitches, struck out the last four hitters she faced to make it a final.
“It takes a lot of offensive pressure off because you know nobody scores run off Taylor,” Clift said. “Our bats in the second half of the season have been pretty lively. We’re averaging between 10 and 15 hits a game.
“When you have Taylor on the mound and get past a certain threshold of runs, whoever we’re playing is going to have to have an almost miraculous day at the plate. When we score runs we are really hard to beat because of Taylor.”
Kottwitz, Schwartz, Chilson and Klienfelt had two hits apiece as seven of the team’s 11 hits went for extra bases. Chilson drove in three runs.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.
“Lake Mills played well all night,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “Taylor was in control. They played like a conference champ, congratulations to them.”
Clift took over the program’s reins in 2014, six years after the team’s inaugural season. The season prior (2013) the group struggled mightily, scoring fewer than 15 runs all year. This year’s squad, which includes four seniors, has lofty aspirations.
“One of the themes of the whole year is to dream big and they did,” Clift said. “They went out and took care of business. They did everything they needed to do to lock down a win. We knew we had to win to guarantee a conference championship was ours.
“This was part one of four goals. Conference champs, regional champs, sectional champs and state champs. This is part of one of a four-part journey.
“As far as emotions, you have to go back seven years to know where this thing started. That team scored 14 runs all year long and now were sitting in the driver’s seat going into the playoffs. It will sink in later. Right now, and I know this sounds cliche, but I’m onto the next game. We’ll probably enjoy it tonight after the seeding meeting.”
This is Lake Mills’ 10th shutout of the season. The group has two nonleague games remaining, including at Portage on Saturday, before postseason play gets going.
“We’ve got to keep working hard every practice,” Roughen said. “We can’t take a rep off and just need to be constantly pushing each other, doing our best at all times.”
LAKE MILLS 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (6)
Lake Mills 501 023 — 10 11 0
Lakeside Lutheran 000 000 — 0 1 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 6.0-1-0-0-10-0); LL: Rank (L; 4.1-8-8-7-1-2), Cook (1.2-3-2-1-0-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Klienfelt 2x4 (3B, HR), Schwartz 2x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Grossman (2B), Topel (2B), Chilson 2x3 (HR); LL: Uecker (2B).
