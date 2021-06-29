JEFFERSON — Most teams have mottos, only some actually play by them.
For the Jefferson baseball team this season, it’s been ‘grind and believe.’
Those two words were on full display at the Eagles’ sectional last Tuesday. In the semifinal, it was a grind as a pitchers’ duel eventually resulted in a 2-0 Jefferson win over Beloit Turner. In the sectional final, the Eagles had to keep believing in themselves even after falling in a 4-0 hole against Mount Horeb.
Jefferson will look to keep playing — and winning — by those words when the Eagles head to Appleton to play in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
“Not everything is going to go your way, especially in baseball,” Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston said. “We’re not going to get every call, you’re going to have bad hops and line drive outs. It’s the next pitch, deep breath. What’s going to be our next obstacle, our next opportunity?
“This group has dug down and taken what was given to them. They’ve made a nice run, playing their best baseball.”
The Eagles (24-6) earned the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 seed Catholic Memorial Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Classic Eight Conference team — based out of Waukesha — goes into the state matchup with a 20-9 record.
Jefferson was originally scheduled to play Catholic Memorial this season, but the game was canceled.
“It’s going to be a great game,” Fetherston said. “ It’s two great programs going at each other. I have all the respect in the world for Sean (Smith)...They’re a great program and they have great players. We’re a great program, we have great players. It’s going to be a battle and our guys are ready for that.”
Sophomore Tyler Butina has been one of the big bats for Jefferson this season. During the Eagles’ postseason run, Butina — who was named Co-Player of the Year in the Rock Valley Conference — has batted .583 and has driven in seven RBIs.
Senior Isaiah Hoffman joined Butina as a first-teamer in the Rock Valley as a pitcher. Hoffman had one of his best — and biggest — performances of the season on the mound when he pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout against Beloit Turner in the sectional semifinal.
Seniors Haygen Miller and Aaron Heine also were first-team selections. Miller has provided consistency out of the leadoff spot for Jefferson, while the speedy Heine is a standout at the plate and in the outfield.
Heine however, will not be able to play at the state tournament.
The Eagles also will look to get production from conference-selections Tyler Danielson (pitcher) and Luis Serrano (infielder), as well as junior Tanner Pinnow (catcher) and senior Eli Hoffman (infielder).
“We need to get the ball in play, throw strikes and grind and believe,” Isaiah Hoffman said.
Catholic Memorial had one first-team selection in the Classic Eight in junior Rory Fox. Senior Anthony Gross and junior Grant Beth were both second-team selections, while seniors Joe Giricz, Kellen Short, juniors Charlie Jarvis and Aiden Haney and sophomore Zach Rechner were all honorable mentions.
Jefferson won its first 11 games of the season, and then went 2-4 the next six games. The Eagles found their footing after that, finishing the season 13-2 — including five straight wins.
“We started off the year 11-0 and then we had a few losses,” Miller said. “That just made our team stronger. We had some team bonding, we got a lot closer to each other. Some of us didn’t talk much before the season, now we’re all best friends. I think that helps a lot.”
The last time Fetherston took a team to state was in 2018 when the Eagles fell to Waupun in the title game. This year’s Jefferson seniors were freshmen that season and some of them even came up to watch the tournament.
“This is our third time in six seasons,” said Fetherston, who coached the 2014 team to a state championship. “For these young kids, that’s the goal. We want this stuff in the outfield (state banners) because we want the next group to bring their legacy out there with a number.”
Isaiah Hoffman was one of the Jefferson freshmen to attend the state tournament in 2018.
“A lot us went up to the game and watched,” Hoffman said. “It was pretty awesome seeing all the guys’ names on the jumbotron, watching them on the big stage.”
Top-seeded Denmark (29-1) takes on No. 4 seed Rice Lake (14-12) in the other state semifinal match Wednesday at 11:05 p.m.
“The three teams there are tough teams, but we’re there for a reason,” Miller said. “I think we’re the best team there.”
The Division 2 final is set to begin Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.
Jefferson will certainly lean on its team camaraderie Wednesday, something Fetherston said grew throughout the season.
“It’s bigger than baseball,” Fetherston said. “These are some great young men that we are very fortunate to coach. Hopefully we can come home with a gold ball here next week.”
And of course, they will grind and believe.
“When we believe, we do some special things,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.