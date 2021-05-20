WATERLOO — Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal drove in two runs each to lead Cambridge past host Waterloo, 5-3, in a Capitol South Conference game on Thursday.

Tesdal finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while leadoff hitter Carter Brown also ended 3-for-4, scoring twice in the win.

Marty pitched a complete-game on the mound, striking out eight batters. Marty allowed three runs off nine hits.

Waterloo's Reynol Limon finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate.

CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 3

Cambridge 201 010 1 — 5 10 0

Waterloo 001 100 1 — 3 9 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 7-9-3-1-8; W: Huebner 3.2-5-3-3-5.

Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Hoffmann 2x4, Tesdal 3x4 (2B); W: Limon 3x3, Peterson 2B.

Recommended for you

Load comments