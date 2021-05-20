WATERLOO — Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal drove in two runs each to lead Cambridge past host Waterloo, 5-3, in a Capitol South Conference game on Thursday.
Tesdal finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while leadoff hitter Carter Brown also ended 3-for-4, scoring twice in the win.
Marty pitched a complete-game on the mound, striking out eight batters. Marty allowed three runs off nine hits.
Waterloo's Reynol Limon finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 3
Cambridge 201 010 1 — 5 10 0
Waterloo 001 100 1 — 3 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 7-9-3-1-8; W: Huebner 3.2-5-3-3-5.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Hoffmann 2x4, Tesdal 3x4 (2B); W: Limon 3x3, Peterson 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.