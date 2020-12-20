Thomas More only brought five swimmers to a dual meet against Watertown on Saturday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
Watertown boys swim coach Samantha Calliari did her best to motivate her swimmers under the circumstances.
Jake Olszewski and Jackson Barta were the only swimmers competing in the 500 freestyle. Calliari expected both of them to take the race seriously.
“Jackson, you need to try to beat Jake in this race,” Calliari said. “This is competitive swimming.”
Barta took his coach’s direction, overtaking Olszewski in the final 25 yards to win the race in 6 minutes, 56.38 seconds. Olszewski touched out in 6:57.08.
The rest of the meet went much the same way, with the Goslings sweeping the top spots in all 11 events in a 114-25 victory.
Jack Heier and Zach Jaworski each won two events to highlight the Senior Night event. Heier swept the 200 freestyle (2:07.36) and 100 freestyle (56.39). Jaworski swept the 100 butterfly (1:05.96) and 100 backstroke (1:07.99).
Other individual winners were Evan Jaworski in the 200 individual medley (2:48.47), Nathan Williams in the 50 freestyle (26.81) and Liam McCloskey in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.86).
Watertown’s 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, McCloskey, Matthew Tarr and Matthew Marchant won in 2:01.81. The 200 freestyle relay team of McCloskey, Heier, Marchant and Williams won in 1:41.20. The 400 freestyle relay team of Williams, Evan Jaworski, Heier and Zach Jaworski won in 3:56.67.
The Goslings also took six second place finishes, starting with the 200 medley B relay team of Evan Jaworski, Logan Fuchs, Barta and Jonah Seibel (2:15.33). Other runner-up finishers included Marchant in the 50 freestyle (27.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.67), Caden Rothschadl in the 100 freestyle (1:09.18), Olszeweski in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle B relay team of Tarr, Jonah Seibel, Fuchs and Barta (1:58.24).
Taking third for the Goslings were Rothschadl in the 200 freestyle (2:52.48), Seibel in the 50 freestyle (29.36), Evan Jaworski in the 100 butterfly (1:17.86), Fuchs in the 100 freestyle (1:09.29), Tarr in the 100 backstroke (1:19.30) and Barta in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.92).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.