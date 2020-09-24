Phoenix beaten by Blue Knights

BROOKFIELD -- Luther Prep's girls tennis team lost its first match of the season on Thursday, a 4-3 decision in nonconference play at Brookfield Academy.

The Phoenix (6-1) won three singles flights, including Haley Olson's 6-3, 6-1 victory at the No. 2 spot. Abigail Schewe (No. 3) was a 6-0, 6-1 winner and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) won 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 player Alethia Schmidt lost a close match to Brookfield's Natalie Cartwright 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

The Phoenix were beat in straight sets in the three doubles matches.

Luther Prep plays at the Capitol Conference meet at LPS on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 4,

LUTHER PREP 3

Singles

No. 1 -- Natalie Cartwright (BA) def. Alethia Schmidt (LP) 6-4, 1-6, 10-6

No. 2 -- Haley Olson (LP) def. Ashley Zhu (BA) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Anna Marshall (BA) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Riya Singh (BA) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 -- Jaqueline Krohn/Eve Janavitz (BA) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 -- Simran Bhatia/Laurette Blanchard (BA) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 -- Tess Matthews/Carly Zeiler (BA) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) 6-0, 6-2

