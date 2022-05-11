Luther Prep’s softball team lost to East Troy 3-1 on Monday at LPS.

Andrea Bortulin, Sarah Dahle and Sophia Eckl each had two hits for the Phoenix (1-9).

EAST TROY 3, LUTHER PREP 1

East Troy 000 102 0 3 4 1

Luther Prep 000 001 0 1 8 2

WP: Schreiber

LP: E. Bortulin

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ET (Schreiber 5-7-1-1-0-5, Kreuziger 2-1-0-0-1-6), LP (M.Eckl 4.1-3-3-2-4-5, E. Bortulin 2.2-1-0-0-3-2)

Leading hitters — ET (Kreuziger 2x2, 2B), LP (A. Bortulin 2x2, S. Dahle 2x2, S. Eckl 2x2)

Recommended for you

Load comments