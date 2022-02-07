Morales wins heavyweight title for Bluejays at Trailways tourney Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARKESAN — Heavyweight Kevin Morales won his weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a fifth place finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.Morales (15-2) pinned Parkview’s Brennen Brewster in 2 minutes, 56 seconds and Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger at 1:56 of the finals to take the title.William Mattert (106) and Domonic Raabe (160) each placed third for the Bluejays. Mattert (7-2) finished 3-1 with two decisions. Raabe (11-6) finished 3-1 with three pins.Connor Gerstner placed fourth at 113, finishing 2-2 with one major decision to improve to 12-11.Gurianderpal Khasria (182) placed fifth, going 2-2 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt also placed fifth at 195.Kohn, Johnson leads TrojansBraxton Kohn’s third place finish at 126 and Nathan Johnson’s third place finish at 152 led Dodgeland to an eighth place finish.Kohn (16-5) finished 3-1 with one pin. Johnson (9-7) went 3-1.Louis White placed fourth at 220. White (29-8) finished 2-2 with one pin.Garrett Clark (138) and Anton Mikolanis (145) each placed fifth while earning one pin.Dylan Kohn (132) took sixth.Beavers lead FalconsJoe Beavers placed third at 145 to lead Hustisford’s wrestlers.Beavers (16-10) finished 3-1 with two pins and one technical fall.Cyan Malterer (182) took sixth.Team scores: Horicon 192, Markesan 192, Parkview 124, Princeton/Green Lake 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/CF/Fall River/Randloph 74.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes/Valley Christian 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Fire causes more than $42,500 damage to city home Patricia Ann (White) "Pat" Miller Local curling judge anxiously awaits the Olympics Opioids big threat to life in this area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.