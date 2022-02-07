MARKESAN — Heavyweight Kevin Morales won his weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a fifth place finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.

Morales (15-2) pinned Parkview’s Brennen Brewster in 2 minutes, 56 seconds and Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger at 1:56 of the finals to take the title.

William Mattert (106) and Domonic Raabe (160) each placed third for the Bluejays. Mattert (7-2) finished 3-1 with two decisions. Raabe (11-6) finished 3-1 with three pins.

Connor Gerstner placed fourth at 113, finishing 2-2 with one major decision to improve to 12-11.

Gurianderpal Khasria (182) placed fifth, going 2-2 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt also placed fifth at 195.

Kohn, Johnson leads Trojans

Braxton Kohn’s third place finish at 126 and Nathan Johnson’s third place finish at 152 led Dodgeland to an eighth place finish.

Kohn (16-5) finished 3-1 with one pin. Johnson (9-7) went 3-1.

Louis White placed fourth at 220. White (29-8) finished 2-2 with one pin.

Garrett Clark (138) and Anton Mikolanis (145) each placed fifth while earning one pin.

Dylan Kohn (132) took sixth.

Beavers lead Falcons

Joe Beavers placed third at 145 to lead Hustisford’s wrestlers.

Beavers (16-10) finished 3-1 with two pins and one technical fall.

Cyan Malterer (182) took sixth.

Team scores: Horicon 192, Markesan 192, Parkview 124, Princeton/Green Lake 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/CF/Fall River/Randloph 74.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes/Valley Christian 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16

