MOUNT HOREB — Marin Riesen led all scorers with 21 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-44 nonconference win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday.

Riesen scored 11 of her points in the second half and Jenna Shadoski poured in all 10 of her points after the break to help the Warriors rally from a 25-19 halftime deficit.

Grace Vesperman and Rowan Johnson each scored 13 points for Mount Horeb.

Lily Schultz added 12 points for Lakeside, which travels to face Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday.

LAKESIDE 51, MOUNT HOREB 44

Lakeside 19 32 — 51

Mount Horeb 25 19 — 44

Lakeside (fg ft-ftm tp) — Shadoski 2 4-5 10, Schuetz 5 2-6 12, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 8 3-6 21, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 9-17 51

Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm tp) — Parker 0 0-2 0, Anderson 3 3-4 9, Burke 1 0-0 2, Elliott 0 0-1 0, Vesperman 6 1-2 13, Johnson 4 4-4 13, Liebfried 2 3-4 7 Totals 16 11-17 44

Three-point goals — LL (Shadoski 2, Riesen 2), MH (Johnson)

Total fouls — LL 12, MH 20

Recommended for you

Load comments