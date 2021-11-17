Warriors rally past Mount Horeb in opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT HOREB — Marin Riesen led all scorers with 21 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-44 nonconference win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday.Riesen scored 11 of her points in the second half and Jenna Shadoski poured in all 10 of her points after the break to help the Warriors rally from a 25-19 halftime deficit.Grace Vesperman and Rowan Johnson each scored 13 points for Mount Horeb.Lily Schultz added 12 points for Lakeside, which travels to face Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday.LAKESIDE 51, MOUNT HOREB 44Lakeside 19 32 — 51Mount Horeb 25 19 — 44Lakeside (fg ft-ftm tp) — Shadoski 2 4-5 10, Schuetz 5 2-6 12, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 8 3-6 21, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 9-17 51Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm tp) — Parker 0 0-2 0, Anderson 3 3-4 9, Burke 1 0-0 2, Elliott 0 0-1 0, Vesperman 6 1-2 13, Johnson 4 4-4 13, Liebfried 2 3-4 7 Totals 16 11-17 44Three-point goals — LL (Shadoski 2, Riesen 2), MH (Johnson)Total fouls — LL 12, MH 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Driver, miraculously, OK after Ixonia train crash Watertown man found guilty of gas station robbery 27-year-old man to prison in OWI homicide Bethesda lists Watertown headquarters at $5.43 million Missing pair found by Dodge County Sheriff's Office Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
