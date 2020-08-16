The Helenville Rebels scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in a 12-10 win over the Watertown Cardinals in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game at Washington Park on Sunday.
Helenville (2-9 RRL) produced 13 hits and took advantage of eight errors by Watertown (6-5) to avenge a 19-0 loss to the Cardinals in the season opener on June 28.
Jason Fry and Jordan Sievers each had three hits for the Rebels. Sievers drove in three runs while Fry drove in two. Fry also drew three walks to reach base six times.
Watertown outslugged Helenville with 17 hits, but couldn’t overcome the errors which led to seven unearned runs.
Leadoff hitter Malachi Roeseler was 4-for-5 with two runs scored for the Cardinals. Derek Rowedder and Henry Strupp each added three hits.
Strupp had a double and a triple and drove in two runs. Jake Fischer and Mike Gallman also had two RBIs apiece.
Both teams close out the regular season on Sunday. Watertown travels to face Milton while Helenville hosts Lebanon.
HELENVILLE 12,
WATERTOWN 10
Helenville 500 013 210 — 12 13 3
Watertown 122 002 021 — 10 17 8
WP: Heederik
LP: Traub
S: Jensen
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lenti 4-1-0-0, Draeger 4-3-2-1, Fry 3-2-3-2, Schoonover 5-1-2-0, Kostroski 5-1-0-0, Sievers 5-3-3-3, Ernest 5-0-1-0, Kurtz 2-0-0-0, Jay 3-0-0-0, Acosta 3-0-1-1, Palm 2-1-1-0 Totals 41-12-13-7
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-2-4-0, Foltz 4-2-1-1, Fischer 4-0-02, Sellnow 5-0-1-1, Rowedder 5-2-3-0, Traub 5-1-1-1, de Galley 3-1-1-0, Dominguez 4-1-2-0, Strupp 5-1-3-2, Gallman 2-0-1-2 Totals 42-10-17-9
2B — H (Fry 2, Acosta, Sievers 2), W (Dominguez, Foltz, M. Roeseler, Strupp, Traub)
3B — W (Strupp)
Pitching — HO: Heedrick (H) 8 in 3, Lenti (H) 7 in 5, Fry (H) 2 in 0.1, Jensen (H) 0 in 0.2, Traub (W) 6 in 5, de Galley (W) 7 in 2, Fischer (W) 0 in 2. R: Heedrick (H) 5, Lenti (H) 4, Fry (H) 1, Jensen (H) 0, Traub (W) 6, de Galley (W) 5, Fischer (W) 1. SO: Heedrick (H) 4, Lenti (H) 3, Fry (H) 0, Jensen (H) 0, Traub (W) 9, de Galley (W) 2, Fischer (W) 3. BB: Heedrick (H) 4, Lenti (H) 3, Fry (H) 0, Jensen (H) 0.
Saturday’s game
WATERTOWN 17,
ASHIPPUN 7
Payton Foltz and Jake Fischer each had three hits to lead Watertown to a 17-7 win over the Ashippun Mudcats in a Rock River League baseball game on Saturday night at Washington Park.
Watertown led 4-3 through 4 1/2 innings, then broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended the game on the run rule with a seven-run rally in the seventh.
Nathan de Galley and Fischer each had two RBIs. Tim Traub hit a double and a triple. The Cardinals stole 10 bases, led by Malachi Roeseler with three.
Cardinals starter Derek Rowedder threw 5 1/3 innings and earned the decision, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Traub got the final five outs in relief, allowing two unearned runs on no hits while striking out three.
Losing pitcher Jack Kraemer had two of his team’s seven hits.
He allowed 15 hits and 17 runs, but only two were earned as the Mudcats were plagued by 13 errors.
WATERTOWN 17,
ASHIPPUN 7
Ashippun 010 022 2 — 7 7 13
Watertown 102 151 7 — 17 16 4
WP: Rowedder
LP: J. Kraemer
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bourdo 3-0-1-1, Daniel 3-1-1-1, Becker 4-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 4-3-2-0, Herr 2-0-0-0, Gilleran 1-1-0-0, Holcomb 3-0-1-1, Tucker 2-1-1-1, M. Kraemer 3-1-1-0, Schilling 1-0-0-0 Totals 30-7-7-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-3-1-1, Foltz 5-1-3-1, de Galley 5-2-1-2, Sellnow 4-2-2-1, Traub 5-2-2-1, Rowedder 5-2-1-0, Fischer 5-2-3-2, Dominguez 4-1-2-1, Gallman 0-1-0-0, Strupp 5-1-1-0 Totals 43-17-16-9
2B — A (Holcomb, Daniel), W (Fischer, Traub)
3B — W (Traub)
Pitching — HO: J. Kraemer (A) 15 in 6.2, Hunt (A) 1 in 0.0, Rowedder (W) 7 in 5.1, Traub (W) 0 in 1.2. R: J. Kraemer (A) 17, Hunt (A) 0, Rowedder (W) 5, Traub (W) 2. SO: J. Kraemer (A) 5, Hunt (A) 0, Rowedder (W) 10, Traub (W) 3. BB: J. Kraemer (A) 0, Hunt (A) 0, Rowedder (W) 2, Traub (W) 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.