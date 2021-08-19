HORICON/HUSTISFORD — Shannon Mueller is entering his sixth season coaching the Horicon/Hustisford varsity football program. He’s never had more questions going into a season than this one.
“We’re so young yet,” Mueller said. “We’re moving around guys left and right to see who fits where as far as positioning. We’re working with different kids to put the strongest guys at the line. We have no idea who we are playing at quarterback yet and no idea (what style of offense we’ll be running).”
That sounds unsettled, all right.
The Marshfalcons were a perennial playoff program and a two-time conference champion over the first four seasons before playing just three games during the pandemic-marred 2020 campaign. That’s where most of the current problems stem from.
“We only played three games, and we graduated so many seniors,” Mueller said. “But we also had three or four freshmen we had starting on varsity, which is unheard of and something we don’t like to do. They’ve got a little experience and we feel confident with them.”
Senior Blake Peplinski and sophomore Carter Schwartz are trying reps at quarterback. Peplinski, who lined up at receiver the past two seasons, figures to play an important role wherever he lands with the offense. His role on defense as a four-year starter is crystal clear. The hard-hitting veteran will anchor Husticon’s 44 defense at safety.
“Blake will be a beast,” Mueller said. “I hope he stays healthy. He reads the backfield well. He studies up. That’s what he’s been doing since he was a freshman. I may move him around to give us more versatility. The older guys coming in are doing well.”
Brady Elvers and Garrett Brugger are returning starters on the offensive line. Sophomore Andy Maas started two games last season. Logan Hintzman was unable to play last season but “he’s back and should lock down the center position for us,” according to Mueller.
Ethan Fraze, Nathan Spoerl, Zach Holton and Gavin Hearly lead the receiving corps. Alex Davis, Payton Vincent and Preston Bertz are the running backs.
“Fraze was a JV kid last year,” Mueller said. “We were waiting to see how he would progress. He’s the fastest guy on the team. He’s also very good playing (as a defensive back). He’s been impressive on both sides of the ball.”
Elvers returns at defensive end. Bertz and Casey Grudzinski are the inside linebackers. Davis is an outside linebacker. Hearly and Vincent are other candidates at that position.
“It’s going to be a battle for the other D Line spots,” Mueller said.
“Gavin Hearly could move back to safety. We have to utilize Blake, give him more freedom like I did at the end of last year. That seemed to help a lot. I am really happy with the linebackers coming back. Preston is a senior. The rest are young, but they have played the position and are looking good in practice. I am excited for them.”
Spoerl returns as a proven star in the kicking game. He has designs on playing at the next level.
“He’s really good,” Mueller said. “He’s had many different places looking at him. He’s right up there in the national rankings for what he has done. He’s gone all over to camps, including a national kicking camp this summer. He’s pretty accomplished as a kicker and punter. He’s had his name out there.”
The pandemic made a mess of last season and it is threatening to do more of the same in 2021 in Mueller’s mind.
“We lost our camp week due to a COVID-19 shutdown,” Mueller said. “That puts us behind a full week on what we need to do. That really hurt. We also had a few injuries right off the bat. We know that’s going to happen. Monday (Aug. 9) was our first day of pads. We’ll see how it goes after that. It’s going to be a struggle with (so little practice time). We may not have a JV 2 team. That’s supposed to be a freshman and sophomore team, but we won’t be able to do both. We have a couple kids ineligible and if we have a couple more kids go down with injuries or go down with COVID coming back, we’re in trouble. It’s week by week. That’s what we’re going to have to live by. It would be a different story if we weren’t going to be in the Capitol.”
The move to a larger enrollment based conference comes at a difficult time. Husticon would have had its hands full with the likes of Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran in a normal year. Mueller thinks Lodi is the favorite in the inaugural campaign for the new conference, with Lakeside as the other top contender.
“Lodi is bringing back a ton of seniors,” Mueller said. “Lakeside will be right there. Big Foot and Lake Mills should be battling for third. We still have our nonconference games against Lomira and Mayville. Lomira looks to be a little down this year. Mayville will be freakishly good.”
Despite the many challenges, Mueller is eager to see this squad grow.
“There’s an excitement level for the young guys,” Mueller said. “What will happen? Hopefully, this will be a tell tale time for kids who want to step up.”
