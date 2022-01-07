NEW GLARUS — Lindsay Schadewalt scored a game-high 27 points to lead New Glarus to a 77-28 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Thursday.

Briana Lauersdorf and Alyssa Baumann each scored six points for Waterloo (5-5, 1-1 in conference). New Glarus improved to 9-3 and 1-1 in conference.

Waterloo travels to play Hustisford on Monday.

NEW GLARUS 77, WATERLOO 28

Waterloo 16 12 — 28

New Glarus 45 32 — 77

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 1 0-4 2, Lauersdorf 1 3-4 6, Jaehnke 2 1-3 5, Blundell 2 0-0 5, Huebner 1 1-2 4, Baumann 3 0-2 6 Total 10 5-15 28

New Glarus (fg ft-fta tp) — Yaun 3 0-1 6, Atwell 5 0-0 10, Nommenson 4 0-0 8, Eichelkraut 2 2-2 6, Schadewalt 12 3-5 27, Brenkman 1 0-0 2, Maclean 1 1-5 3, Lancaster 3 0-0 8, Martinson 2 33-6 7 Totals 33 9-19 77

Three-point goals — W (Lauersdorf, Blundell, Huebner), NG (Lancaster 2)

Total fouls — W 14, NG 15

