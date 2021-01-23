OSHKOSH — Dodgeland’s boys basketball team slipped to 4-8 with a 58-56 loss to Valley Christian on Friday.
Valley Christian (5-9) led 27-22 at halftime and barely held on down the stretch. Dodgeland senior forward Sy Otte, who finished with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds, drove the length of the court in the closing seconds and appeared to draw contact, but officials saw things differently.
“It was a three-on-one and Sy’s shot looked to be altered, but officials called it a block,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We had our chances and we did not finish. That’s something we’ve got to do a better job of, finishing the looks we get. Our offense was working. We are getting plenty of shots in the lane. We’ve got to finish.”
Caden Brugger added 12 points, five steals and four assists for the Trojans, who play at Cambria-Friesland on Monday.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58, DODGELAND 56
Dodgeland 22 34 — 56
Valley Christian 27 31 — 58
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 10 2-7 23, Brugger 4 3-3 12, Hahn 0 0-1 0, Fenner 3 2-2 9, Nelson 1 1-2 3, Appenfeldt 2 5-9 9 Totals 20 13-24 56
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta pts) — Kehoe 3 3-5 9, Humiston 2 1-2 5, Wade 1 0-0 2, Geffers 3 1-2 7, Giannopoulos 8 2-2 18, Westfahl 2 1-2 7, Francis 4 2-2 10 Totals 23 10-15 58
Three-point goals — D (Otte 1, Brugger 1, Fenner 1), VC (Westfahl 2)
Total fouls — D 15, VC 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.