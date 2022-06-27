NEOSHO — Leadoff hitter Austin Gellar had three hits and pitched two innings in relief to earn the save as the Neosho Rockets defeated the Rubicon Red Sox 6-4 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Village Park.
In a back and forth game, Neosho struck first with two runs in the first. Gellar led off with a double and Zach Lauersdorf followed with an RBI single. Lauersdorf advanced to third on a groundout by Robby Proehl and scored on starting pitcher Bayne Johnson’s sacrifice fly to left.
Rubicon tied it in the third on RBI singles by KJ Banse and Sid Lehman, then took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Myles Zimdars walked and later scored on an error.
The Rockets pulled even with a run in the sixth. Derek Sutter led off with a base hit up the middle. Jackson Karpelenia and Lucas Schramm moved Sutter over with a base hit and a bunt single, and Gellar drove in the run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Banse put the Red Sox back in front with a solo home run to right center in the top of the seventh, but the Rockets answered with two in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.
Schroeder reached on a fielder’s choice and Wendt singled to chase Rubicon starter Garrett Redner. Sutter drew a walk against middle reliever Tim Kohls. Schroeder and Wendt both came around to score on passed balls to put Neosho up 5-4.
In the eighth, Lauersdorf drew a leadoff walk, Proehl doubled to left center and Johnson hit a sacrifice fly.
Gellar and the defense did the rest, holding the Red Sox scoreless over the final two innings. They left a runner in the eighth and the Rockets turned a game-ending 6-4-3 double play in the ninth.
Johnson struck out nine over seven innings.
NEOSHO 6, RUBICON 4
Rubicon 002 100 100 — 4 12 1
Neosho 200 001 21X — 6 13 1
WP: Johnson
LP: Kohls
S: Gellar
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weiss 5-0-2-0, Sheehan 4-1-0-0, Banse 5-1-3-2, Lehman 5-0-4-1, Koplitz 5-0-1-0, Zimdars 2-1-0-0, Birkel 4-0-0-0, Vogel 4-0-2-0, Zaskowski 3-1-0-0 Totals 37-4-12-3
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 4-1-3-1, Lauersdorf 3-2-1-1, Proehl 5-0-2-0, Johnson 2-0-0-2, Archambeau 2-0-1-0, Schroeder 2-1-0-0, Wendt 5-1-2-0, Sutter 3-1-1-0, Karpelenia 3-0-2-0, Schramm 2-0-1-0 Totals 31-6-13-4
2B — R (Lehman, Vogel), N (Proehl, Gellar)
HR — R (Banse)
Pitching — HO: Redner (R) 12 in 6.1, Kohls (R) 0 in 0.2, Martin (R) 1 in 1, Johnson (N) 9 in 7, Gellar (N) 3 in 2. R: Redner (R) 5, Kohls (R) 0, Martin (R) 1, Johnson (N) 4, Gellar (N) 0. SO: Redner (R) 3, Kohls (R) 1, Martin (R) 1, Johnson (N) 9, Gellar (N) 1. BB: Redner (R) 2, Kohls (R) 2, Martin (R) 1, Johnson (N) 4, Gellar (N) 0
