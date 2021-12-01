Buwalda leads L-Cats past Randolph Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS -- Presley Buwalda led all scorers with 21 points as Randolph defeated the host Lake Mills girls basketball team 59-43 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.The L-Cats (3-2) led 28-22 at the break, but the Rockets (3-0) scored 37 second-half points, including 14 by Buwalda to pull away.Taylor Wollin led Lake Mills with 14 points, Sydney Burling added 12, Emily Wollin registered nine and Jenna Hosey chipped in seven.Randolph, which is ranked second in the season's initial Division 5 Coaches Poll, went 12-for-32 at the line while the L-Cats, who hit seven 3-pointers, went 6-for-14.The L-Cats travel to face Cambridge on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.RANDOLPH 59, LAKE MILLS 43Randolph 22 37 -- 59Lake Mills 28 15 -- 43Randolph (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Katsma 2 1-4 6, Drews 0 1-2 1, Baird 1 1-5 3, P. Buwalda 8 5-8, 21, Moldenhauer 4 0-2 9, J. Buwalda 2 3-10 8, DeVries 5 1-1 11. Totals 22 12-32 59.Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 2-5 9, Nielsen 0 1-2 1, Hosey 3 0-1 7, Burling 4 2-4 12, T. Wollin 5 1-2 14. Totals 15 6-14 43.Three-point goals -- R (Katsma 1, Moldenhauer 1, J. Buwalda 1) 3, LM (T. Wollin 3, Burling 2, Hosey 1, E. Wollin 1) 7.Total fouls -- R 17, LM 20.Fouled out -- LM T. Wollin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now I left Fox News after 12 years. Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ was the final straw Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies Alan B. Miller Sheriff investigating Creek incident Watertown teen missing for nearly two weeks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
