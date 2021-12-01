LAKE MILLS -- Presley Buwalda led all scorers with 21 points as Randolph defeated the host Lake Mills girls basketball team 59-43 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (3-2) led 28-22 at the break, but the Rockets (3-0) scored 37 second-half points, including 14 by Buwalda to pull away.

Taylor Wollin led Lake Mills with 14 points, Sydney Burling added 12, Emily Wollin registered nine and Jenna Hosey chipped in seven.

Randolph, which is ranked second in the season's initial Division 5 Coaches Poll, went 12-for-32 at the line while the L-Cats, who hit seven 3-pointers, went 6-for-14.

The L-Cats travel to face Cambridge on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

RANDOLPH 59, LAKE MILLS 43

Randolph 22 37 -- 59

Lake Mills 28 15 -- 43

Randolph (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Katsma 2 1-4 6, Drews 0 1-2 1, Baird 1 1-5 3, P. Buwalda 8 5-8, 21, Moldenhauer 4 0-2 9, J. Buwalda 2 3-10 8, DeVries 5 1-1 11. Totals 22 12-32 59.

Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 2-5 9, Nielsen 0 1-2 1, Hosey 3 0-1 7, Burling 4 2-4 12, T. Wollin 5 1-2 14. Totals 15 6-14 43.

Three-point goals -- R (Katsma 1, Moldenhauer 1, J. Buwalda 1) 3, LM (T. Wollin 3, Burling 2, Hosey 1, E. Wollin 1) 7.

Total fouls -- R 17, LM 20.

Fouled out -- LM T. Wollin.

