LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes of an 8-0 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland in a Capitol Conference match at LLHS on Saturday.
Junior Kyle Main opened the scoring on an assist from sophomore Tyler Gresens in the 13th minute. Three minutes later, sophomore Ethan Schuetz scored on an assist by Main, who finished with two goals and three assists.
“Despite brisk and slightly wet conditions, we were able to keep possession of the ball and connect with quick passes better than we have all year,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It was great being able to get more players involved in the attack behind Kyle Main's two goals and three assists. Six other players accounted for a goal each as they poured in especially in the second half.”
Junior Calvin Geerdts’ 30th-minute goal was assisted by Schuetz and the Warriors (3-3-1) led Hustisford/Dodgeland (0-2-0) 3-0 at the break before five second-period scores.
The Warriors outshot H/D 29-4 as Geerdts and senior goalie Ryan Punzel each had two saves.
“It was also nice to keep a clean sheet for our keepers Punzel and Geerdts who shared the duty,” Dorn said.
The Warriors host Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland plays at Lake Mills on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8,
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
H/D 0 0 — 0
Lakeside 3 5 — 8
First half: Main (Gresens), 12:00; Schuetz (Main), 15:00; Geerdts (Schuetz), 29:00. Second half: Yahnhe (Main), 53:00; Main (Eckhardt), 56:00; Milbrath (Main), 71:00; Hatcher (Roekle), 86:00; Wohling (Chaudhary), 88:00.
Shots: H/D 4; LL 29. Saves: H/D (Held) 21; LL (Punzel 2, Geerdts 2) 4.
