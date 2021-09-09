COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s girls golf team lost to Monona Grove 191-223 in a dual meet at the Door Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

Senior Savannah Szalanski led the Goslings with a 49. Senior Taylor Kaufmann (55), junior Cheyenne Groll (56) and sophomore Angelina Galarza (63) also scored for Watertown.

Monona Grove senior Alex Hayes earned medalist honors with a 40.

