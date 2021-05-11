LODI -- Luther Prep's girls soccer team beat host Lodi 2-0 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday behind goals from junior midfielder/defender Rachel Schoeneck and senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck.
The Phoenix (2-1-1, 1-0-1 Capitol) got on the board in the 33rd minute on Schoeneck's goal, which was assisted by sophomore defender Keira Speigelberg.
In the second half, LPS got some insurance in the form of a 55th-minute goal by Taucheck. Sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck was credited with the assist.
"This was a nice bounce-back conference win after a rough game last Saturday," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "It took us about 15 minutes to figure out how to play on the artificial surface. We just weren’t finding feet on our paces and the pace was all wrong. Once we got a feel for it, we controlled the game. Rachel started us off with a 'why not' goal from about 30 yards away that floated right over the keepers hands.
"After halftime, we made some adjustments to attack on the ground through the middle and got several opportunities. Megan put one away and we held on for the rest of the game."
LPS sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder stopped two shots.
The next game for the Phoenix is likely to come at home against Columbus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after some cancellations this week.
LUTHER PREP 2, LODI 0
Lodi 0 0 -- 0
LPS 1 1 -- 1
First half -- R. Schoeneck (Speigelberg), 32:25.
Second half -- Taucheck (K. Schoeneck), 54:13.
Saves -- LP (Schroeder) 2; LO (Lange) 8.
