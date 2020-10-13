Bluejays win Rio tri

RIO — Johnson Creek won both of its games at the Rio triangular on Tuesday.

The Bluejays defeated host Rio in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18. Johnson Creek bested Marshall by a score of 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. The wins move the Bluejays to 9-2 on the season.

Johnson Creek hosts a triangular on Thursday at 5 p.m.

