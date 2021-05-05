Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt verbally committed to play women’s basketball at NCAA Division 1 California Baptist University recently.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 forward, was a first-team selection for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state team this past season.
She averaged 25.6 points per game last season, good for fourth statewide, and secured 13.1 rebounds a game, the seventh highest total in the state.
The AP all-state high honorable mention honoree had a 58 percent field goal percentage for a Phoenix team that posted a 10-6 record.
Cal Baptist, which is located in Riverside, Ca., is in the process of transition to true D1 status and thus wasn’t eligible to compete in the NCAA tournament this past season despite winning the WAC postseason and regular-season championships.
“Excited and humbled to announce I have verbally committed to further my education and play Division 1 basketball at California Baptist University!!,” Schmidt said via Twitter. “Huge thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and teammates who have supported and pushed me throughout the years.”
