HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Jolie Schouten scored 18 points for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 43-33 Trailways East win over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Central Wisconsin Christian (9-2, 5-1 in conference) led 22-13 at halftime. Hustisford (2-5, 1-4) rallied to take a slim lead midway through the second half, but the visiting Crusaders hit more shots down the stretch.
“Schouten is a darn good player,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “She can shoot from the outside and take it to the hoop. She can really read our passes and pick them off.”
Sophomore forward Autumn Kuehl led Hustisford with 14 points and four blocks. Junior guard Rylie Collien added nine points. Junior guard Ari Hildebrandt grabbed seven rebounds. Junior forward Kelsey Ewert came up with four steals.
Hustisford hosts Horicon on Monday at 7 :15 p.m.
CWC 43, HUSTISFORD 33
CWC 22 21 — 43
Hustisford 13 20 — 33
CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — Schouten 8 3-6 19, Buwalda 3 1-3 7, Smies 3 0-0 6, Ritzema 4 1-3 9, Bartlett 0 0-3 0, Hoffman 0 0-1 1, Greenfield 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 5-16 43
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Hildebrandt 1 0-2 3, Kehl 0 1-2 1, Ewert 1 0-2 2, Collien 2 4-6 9, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Jakel 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 6 2-4 14 Totals 12 7-16 33
Three-point goals — H (A. Hildebrandt 1, Collien 1)
Total fouls — CWC 17, H 15
