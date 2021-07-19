Three members of Watertown’s girls soccer team were honored in Badger South all-conference voting held recently.
Senior defender Aubrey Schmutzler was named to the first team. Senior forward Autumn Meyers made the second team. Sophomore midfielder Natalia Cortes received honorable mention.
Schmutzler scored five goals and had four assists on the season in addition to her strong defensive presence. Schmutzer was a four-year varsity player and a senior captain.
"Aubrey moved between a center defender and a defensive center mid this season,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. "She is a game changer with her strength and perseverance. She became our set piece expert and converted most of her goals from them - including our first round game winning goal at Janesville Craig. Aubrey also won a spot on the Wisconsin All-Star Gold team that played on Saturday."
Meyers scored nine goals on the season.
"Autumn is a strong player and consistently deadly from the left wing,” Muse said. "She has speed and a left foot, but also a strong personality and drive that it is very difficult to stop. Autumn has been on varsity since her freshman year. She has continued to improve and has become such a vital player to our team's success.”
Cortes scored seven goals and had three assists this season.
"Natalia is a fun player to watch on the field,” Muse said. "She has good field awareness and excellent dribbling skills which makes her a danger to any opponent. She is going into her junior year and will no doubt continue to improve.”
Oregon won the Badger South with a 7-0 record, followed by Monona Grove at 6-1, Edgewood at 4-2-1, Watertown at 4-3, Stoughton at 3-4, Fort Atkinson at 1-4-2, Milton at 1-5-1 and Monroe at 0-7.
2021 Badger South
All-Conference Soccer
First Team
Maisy Andes, Edgewood, Jr.
Madison Foley, Edgewood, Sp.
Alexa Dahnert, Fort Atkinson, Sr.
Savannah Swopes, Milton, Jr.
Isabelle Dehner, Monona Grove, Fr.
Mara Hein, Monona Grove, Jr.
Jenna Bennett, Oregon, Sr.
Liesel Odden, Oregon, Sr.
Zoey Pagels, Oregon, Jr.
Aubrey Schmutzler, Watertown, Sr.
Payton Lang, Oregon, Jr.
Second Team
Payton Neste, Fort Atkinson, Jr.
Emma Dyer, Monona Grove, Jr.
Vanessa Giallombardo, Monona Grove, Sr.
Megan Kohrt, Monona Grove, Sr.
Sage Sauer, Oregon, Sr.
Jaclyn Nedelcoff, Oregon, Sr.
Bri Sauer, Oregon, Sr.
Karmen Smyth, Stoughton, Sr.
Noelle Hanson, Stoughton, Sp.
Autumn Meyers, Watertown, Sr.
Kailey Adamski, Monona Grove, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Madeline Arce, Edgewood, Sp.
Lillian Gross-Pierce, Edgewood, Sr.
Brie Klingbeil, Fort Atkinson, Jr.
Julia Jaecks, Milton, Sr.
Jayda Swopes, Milton, Sp.
Megan Benzschwefel, Monroe, Sr.
Zoee Pond, Monroe, Sr.
Emily Mikkelson, Oregon, Jr.
Emmy Statz, Oregon, Sr.
Natalia Cortes, Watertown, Sp.
Ellie Meriggiolo, Edgewood, Jr.
