Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher defends at the net while Johnson Creek’s Maiya Benner attacks during a Division 3 regional volleyball final on Saturday in Waterloo. Mosher had 14 kills for the Pirates in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 victory.

WATERLOO — Brooke Mosher had 14 kills for Waterloo as the Pirates swept Johnson Creek 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 to win a regional championship on Saturday.

Mosher added eight assists for the Pirates (23-3), who earned the top seed in the sectional and will host fourth-seeded Markesan in a semifinal on Thursday.

The Pirates also got eight kills, seven assists, six digs and 14 aces from Joslyn Wolff. Abbie Gier added two blocks. Michaela Riege finished with seven digs.

“Joslyn Wolff has a big night for us at the service line in particular, getting all three sets off to a solid lead,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “Not just the 14 aces, but we got a lot of free balls sent over off her serve and that allowed us to run some plays and utilize all three front row attackers.

“We still made a few too many unforced errors, especially in the first set, but overall we had a solid first contact led by Michaela Riege throughout. Brooke and Joslyn trades off big sets offensively with a Joslyn having a monster first set and Brooke putting away 13 of her 14 kills in the final two sets. Abbie Gier continues to get back into game shape and had some nice swings and Skyler Powers is really positioning herself well on the block.”

Johnson Creek (10-3) was led by Kenadie LaSage with five kills, two aces and two assists. Lexi Swanson put up five assists.

Josey Whitehouse had six digs.

“Waterloo came to play tonight,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said.

“They are a phenomenal team. We are so thankful for our seniors and their dedication to our program. Here’s to another year.”

