WILLIAMS BAY — Senior guard Collin Kuiper led three players in double figures with 19 points as Williams Bay defeated Dodgeland’s boys basketball team 78-56 on Saturday.
Williams Bay led 40-31 at halftime and blew the game open quickly in the second half.
"Talk about a team that would run,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “They would just go. We had a difficult time matching them. In the second half, we came out in our first 13 possessions and missed eight 3s. We were settling instead of trying to work the ball inside. The empty possessions on our end would wind up in points on their end. They jumped us pretty quick in that second half.”
Senior forward Sy Otte scored a game-high 29 points and started a new double-double streak with 16 rebounds. Jace Christopherson had three assists. Dilan Fenner made four steals.
Dodgeland (3-5) hosts Valley Christian on Tuesday.
WILLIAMS BAY 78, DODGELAND 56
Dodgeland 31 25 — 56
Williams Bay 40 38 — 78
Dodgeland Otte 9 10-15 29, Brugger 3 1-2 9, Christopherson 2 1-2 6, Fenner 3 0-0 7, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Appenfeldt 0 3-6 3, Totals 18 15-25 56
Williams Bay Randall 4 1-2 10, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Millard 1 0-0 3, Norton 1 2-2 5, Viss 4 0-0 9, Mannelli 0 3-4 3, Hoover 1 1-2 3, Wellington 1 0-0 3, Venteicher 7 3-4 17, Kuiper 7 0-0 19, Pollak 1 2-2 4 Totals 28 12-16 78
Three point goals — D (Otto 1, Brugger 2, Christopherson 1, Fenner 1), WB (Randall 1, Millard 1, Norton 1, Viss 1, Wellington 1, Kuiper 5)
Total fouls — D 16, WB 24
Fouled out — D (Otte), WB (Millard)
