Arrowhead shuts out Lake Mills

Apr 7, 2023

HARTLAND — Sammie Radish and Sierra Thomas combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Arrowhead knocked off the visiting Lake Mills softball team 4-0 on Thursday.

The Warhawks scored on a two-out triple by Thomas in the first inning. Thomas then made it 2-0 by scoring on a passed ball. Arrowhead added a pair of runs off a Lake Mills fielding error in the fifth.

Lake Mills (1-1) starter Avery Chilson allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts, one walk across six frames.

ARROWHEAD 4, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Arrowhead 200 020 0 — 4 7 0

Leading hitters — A: Cox 2x3, Thomas 2x3 (3B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 6-7-4-1-1-5; A: Radish W; 4-2-0-0-1-5, Thomas 3-0-0-0-1-4.
