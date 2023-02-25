MADISON - The area's top wrestlers competed well on the big stage, but they would have liked to compete a little bit longer.
Waterloo junior 160-pounder Trevor Firari and Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg (195) each won a match and finished 1-2 at the WIAA State Individual Tournament, while Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling lost two competitive matches at 170 pounds on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Firari (40-8) made it out of the opening round with a second period pin against Shiocton senior Dylan Herb on Thursday, then ran into Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove (38-7) in the quarterfinals and lost a 16-1 technical fall in 5 minutes, 27 seconds.
"We knew our first match today was going to be pretty tough, going against the No. 2 seed," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "We had seen him coming in. He's a really good wrestler. He's good practice partners at 152, 170 and 195. Aquinas is tough all around. They have a winning culture up there. We couldn't quite take him on."
Firari faced Hargrove at a team camp two years ago and lost to him, so he knew what to expect.
"Super solid wrestler," Firari said. "I knew he was going to be super good, super technical and super strong. Overall, I wasn't happy with my performance, but he was a really good wrestler."
The loss dropped Firari into a consolation match against Markesan freshman Treston Eckstein, who won a 3-0 decision to reach the medal round and run his record to 51-5.
Eckstein hit a double leg takedown midway through the first period and added a third period escape. Firari was unable to hook up a throw or get behind Eckstein with slide by moves.
"The Markesan guy is a very technical wrestler,"Schuster said. "He doesn't make mistakes. We made one small mistake in the first period and ended up getting taken down and that decided the match. He's a tough freshman and he's going to do really well here at the Kohl Center for years to come. I know it's one we wanted to try and get. We'll be seeing him again next year. It's a nice rival to take on and try to beat next year."
Firari improved on an 0-2 showing at state as a freshman. Winning a match in this building was a thrill for him.
"It felt pretty good to get a win, seeing as I haven't gotten one at state before," Firari said. "It's definitely a lot better atmosphere here. You're a lot more nervous. It's something you work towards your whole life, coming here as a kid."
Schuster praised Firari for overcoming a serious injury suffered during football season.
"Trevor has nothing to be ashamed of in terms of how he wrestled," Schuster said. "He wrestled tough. We just made one small mistake and when you get to the state tournament, you can't make those mistakes. Just from what happened during the football season, breaking his arm. We weren't even sure whether Trevor was going to be able to come out on the wrestling mat this year. We weren't sure (getting to state) was something that could happen.
"He just kept being resilient and he kept battling and getting better and better and gained confidence. We're not fully healthy, but to get here and to get within one spot of getting a medal, with everything that's been on, I would say that's a win for us. Super happy for him, super proud of him for getting here. He's the first kid I've coached to win a match for me up at state. Not where we wanted to finish, but it tells us where we are and where we need to get to for next season."
Firari is a three-sport athlete who plays football and baseball as well, but he'll devote the summer to improving as a wrestler.
"It's been a long road to recovery, but I'll definitely be back next year," Firari said. "I need to work on my bottom work and my top work. Neutral is my best position by far. Over the summer, practicing and possibly doing a bunch of freestyle tournaments, that will help my offense a lot, I think."
Sjoberg (45-8) bounced back from a first round loss by fall to De Pere senior Brennan Kincaide on Thursday by dominating Muskego junior Zach Current for an 11-1 major decision in the first consolation round match. Sjoberg had beaten Current 6-1 at the On The Water Tournament in December.
From there, Sjoberg ran into Neenah senior Eric Schaufelberger (42-10) and lost a 4-1 decision.
"We got some good experience this weekend," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "It didn't go the way we'd hoped, but he wrestled solid against a tough kid (Schaufelberger) for four-plus minutes, then got put on the defensive a little bit. He didn't find the extra horsepower to make things happen. Owen's got a lot of tools. He's never out of the match. He had a solid match against Current. When he's wrestling his match, dictating the pace and the moves, he's hard to beat. He looked really good this morning."
Sjoberg caught up in the state tournament atmosphere in his first match, when the loud cheering got in his head. He felt more like himself once he got that first match under his belt.
"(Losing) that first one sucked," Sjoberg said. "I thought I could have definitely won that one. I think I could have beaten him, but I wasn't very focused for that first match. (Beating Current again) definitely built my confidence. I thought I did a lot better than the first match. It was more about confidence and being focused. I knew (Schaufelberger) wrestled a lot at 220 this season. He was definitely a lot stronger.
"It was fun being able to hang out with the other qualifiers and the coaches here. I got a lot closer to the coaches this week. Now, I know what I can do next year. My goal is to finish high next year."
Burling (37-11) drew a first round bye and faced Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (45-10) in the quarterfinals. The match was close for a while before Brewer pulled away for a 10-1 major decision. Burling missed a couple of scoring opportunities near the edge of the mat in a scoreless period, then got reversed to his back in the second period and spent the rest of the match chasing points in vain against a wrestler who was coming off an opening night win the day before.
"That's the hard part about getting that first round bye sometimes," Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. "It would be nice to have that match last night to get some of the cobwebs out. We get here about 8:30 a.m. and then his first match is at 1 p.m. It's a whole different environment to get used to. He's a freshman. He got here. He improved a lot in that last match."
In the consolation round, Burling lost an 8-5 decision to Luck/Fredric/Grantsburg/Siren junior Lucas D'Jock (45-10).
D'Jock scored the first takedown, but Burling escaped and scored a takedown for a 3-2 lead.
He scored another takedown on a fireman's carry in the second period and led 5-3. D'Jock swung the match his way when he hit a shoulder roll for a match-tying reversal in the final three seconds of the second period.
D'Jock scored the final three points in the third period with an escape with 1:33 left and a takedown off a counter move with 20 seconds to go.
"The first guy was strong," Burling said. "He was a senior. It kind of sucked (watching the first day). The next one was a tough match. Not much to say about that one, but it was definitely fun wrestling here. That was my goal this year, was to make it here."
Very few wrestlers make a splash in the upper weights as a freshman. Burling did that in a big way.
"He was the only freshman in the bracket," Braund said. "There was one sophomore, but the rest were juniors and seniors. That's what he's competed with all year. The sky's the limit with Owen. He's put in the work. I am proud of him for getting here. We'll build on this for next year."
Burling learned a lot in his first year of high school wrestling and will apply those lessons going forward.
"My new goal is to place at state now," Burling said. "I need to get better on the bottom. Transitioning from youth wrestling, the bottom in high school is harder. My mental game with these seniors and some of these older kids, it's just a whole new switch going into high school."
In girls competition on Friday, Johnson Creek senior Abigail Moreno (4-3) won her first consolation match at 165 pounds by a 6-4 decision over Green Bay West/East/Southwest's Deziree Mixon, then lost her second consolatnion match to Chilton/Hilbert's Samantha Meyer (27-5) by a 4-1 decision.
