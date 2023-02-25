MADISON - The area's top wrestlers competed well on the big stage, but they would have liked to compete a little bit longer.

Waterloo junior 160-pounder Trevor Firari and Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg (195) each won a match and finished 1-2 at the WIAA State Individual Tournament, while Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling lost two competitive matches at 170 pounds on Friday at the Kohl Center.

