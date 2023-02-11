WHITEWATER -- Jefferson junior guard Andrew Altermatt hit five 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 17 points in a 66-40 blowout victory of host Whitewater in Rock Valley boys basketball on Friday.

Altermatt hit four first-half 3s for the Eagles (5-14, 4-10 in conference), who led 18-2 early on and 36-9 at halftime. Junior guard Aidan Kammer added 16 points and senior forward Paden Phillips chipped in nine.

