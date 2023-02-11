WHITEWATER -- Jefferson junior guard Andrew Altermatt hit five 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 17 points in a 66-40 blowout victory of host Whitewater in Rock Valley boys basketball on Friday.
Altermatt hit four first-half 3s for the Eagles (5-14, 4-10 in conference), who led 18-2 early on and 36-9 at halftime. Junior guard Aidan Kammer added 16 points and senior forward Paden Phillips chipped in nine.
"Our game plan was to come out and attack them and play hard defense," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "We wanted to play and react and then good things happened.
"Our good opening stretch of the game started on the defensive end. Whitewater was trying to bring us out and make our guys uncomfortable. We were playing a little too close to the ball, which gave them the advantage to get one step. Having help on the backside being there and helping the helper is something we've been working hard on. There were only two instances our help the helper wasn't there. We got good box outs and were ready to attack on offense."
Altermatt and Kammer scored 12 apiece in the first half for Jefferson, which won the first meeting in the rivalry 69-58 on Dec. 16.
"Our two guards were letting it fly with confidence," Marshall said. "Aidan has had a couple strong outings in the last few games. Andrew finally saw the ball go through. He had a couple of heat checks there and luckily they went through.
"Aidan is our workhorse on offense. Our offense goes through him and he made some great passes to teammates tonight, bringing defenders down, making two guard one and dishing the ball pretty well. We were aggressive in getting it inside with passes between Tyler Butina, Tyler Schroedl and Paden Phillips. Attacking the paint allowed us to open up the outside and let it rain."
Casey Lyon led the Whippets (0-20, 0-15) with 10 points.
On Tuesday, Jefferson hosts first-place McFarland and Whitewater travels to play Clinton.
